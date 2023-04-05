HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- Westwood's Joe Morris won three individual events at the Ridge View Relays Tuesday.

The sophomore won the long jump with a leap of 20-feet-1-inch and crossed the finish line first in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes with times of 24 seconds and 52.96, respectively. The Rebel sprinter also finished third in the 100-meter dash, which was won by Ridge View's Isaac Goettsch.

Ridge View's Kolton Luscombe was a double winner, placing first in both the shot put and discus. The senior's winning throws were 44 feet, 8-inches in the shot and 143-feet-8-inches in the discus.

West Monona finished first in the team standings with 143 points, edging host Ridge View, which had 136.5.

Ridge View won the girls team title with 135 points, ahead of second-place Sioux Central, which finished with 112.

Alta-Aurelia's Nora Peterson won both the 800-meter and 3000-meter runs, with times of 2:22:39 and 10:53:79, respectively. The sophomore also anchored the Warriors' winning 4x400 relay team.

Below are the full team standings, as well as the top three finishers in each event for the boys and girls.

Boys final standings

1. West Monona, 143

2. Ridge View, 136.50

3. Lawton-Bronson, 125.50

4. Cherokee, 113.50

5. Westwood, 113

6. MVAOCOU, 50

7. Siouxland Christian, 31 8

8. Cherokee JV, 12

9. Ridge View JV, 7.50

10. LawtonBronson JV, 7

11. River Valley, 1

High jump

1. Brayden Komarek, West Monona, 6'

2. Brody Muenchrath, Westwood, 5'-8"

3. Connor Clausen, Lawton-Bronson, 5'-6"

3. Jon Jenness, Cherokee, 5'-6"

Long jump

1. Joe Morris, Westwood, 20-01.50

2. Tanner Dixon, MVAOCOU, 19-00.25

3. Micah Sorensen, West Monona 18-09.75

Discus

1. Kolton Luscombe, Ridge View 143-08

2. Logan Thorson, Cherokee, 117-09

3. Jace Henderson, MVAOCOU, 116-09

Shot put

1. Kolton Luscombe, Ridge View, 44-08.00

2. Cayden Clausen, Ridge View, 43-11

3. Blake Lovell, Cherokee, 43-08

800 sprint medley

1. Lawton-Bronson, 1:34.44 (Mark Moseman, Evan Teager, Leighton Olesen, Theo ) Moseman)

2. Ridge View, 1:41.66

3. West Monona, 1:42.86

3000-meter run

1. Eein McKinley, West Monona, 10:52.22

2. Odin Hanson, Ridge View, 11:46.35 8

3. Gabe McKinley, West Monona, 12:12.17

4x800-meter relay

1. Ridge View, 8:48.07 (Kyler Wunschel, Tracin Price, Jake Breyfogle, Jack Todd)

2. West Monona, 8:53.87

3. Cherokee, 8:54.62

4x110-meter shuttle hurdle

1. Lawton-Bronson, 1:06.83 (Leighton Olesen, Caler Garnand, Cowan Jaminet, Kurtus Cowan)

2. West Monona, 1:07.78

3. Westwood, 1:09.88

100-meter dash

1. Isaac Goettsch, Ridge View, 11.66

2. Caleb Garnand, Lawton-Bronson, 11.74

3. Joe Morris, Westwood, 11.80

Distance medley

1. Lawton-Bronson, 3:53.44 (Caleb Garnand, Gage Semple, Cowan Jaminet, Connor Clausen)

2. West Monona, 3:57.03

3. MVAOCOU, 4:01.04

400-meter dash

1, Joe Morris, Westwood, 52.96

2. Jaxon Paulsrud, Cherokee, 54.26

3. Kellen Jensen, Ridge View

4x200-meter relay

1. Lawton-Bronson, 1:32.64 (Leighton Olesen, Theo Moseman, Domenik Smith, Evan Teager)

2. West Monona, 1:40.46

3. Cherokee, 1:41.02

100-meter hurdles

1. Connor Mahnke, Cherokee, 16.42

2. Kurtus Palsma, Lawton-Bronson 16.46

3. Lance Pingel, Cherokee, 17.32

800-meter run

1. Laken Bellis, West Monona, 2:10.37

2. Frank Lewis, Westwood, 2:10.87

3. Tracin Price, Ridge View, 2:13.49

200-meter run

1 Joe Morris, Westwood, 24:00

2. Caler Garnand, Lawton-Bronson, 24.45

3. Kyler Wunschel, Ridge View 24.69

400-meter hurdles

1 Micah Farrens, West Monona, 59.20

2. Joe Dewald, Westwood, 1:02.32

3. Lance Pingel, Cherokee, 1:02.98

1600-meter run

1. Eein McKinley, West Monona, 5:01.42

2. Logan Stowater, Cherokee, 5:06.84

3. Jayce Lynn, West Monona 5:12.45

4x100-meter relay

1. Lawton-Bronson, 44.46 (Leighton Olesen, Theo Moseman, Domenik Smith, Caleb Garnand)

2. Ridge View, 47.24

3. Cherokee, 49.08

4x400-meter relay

1 Lawton-Bronson, 3:37.05 (Evan Teager, Connor Clausen, Domenik Smith, Theo Moseman)

2. Ridge View, 3:46.93

3. West Monona, 3:51.76

Girls standings

1. Ridge View, 135

2. Sioux Central, 112

3. Alta-Aurelia 95 4

4. West Monona 79

5. South O'Brien, 65 6

6. Cherokee, 62

7. Lawton-Bronson 62 8

8. River Valley 38

9. Westwood, 34

10. MVAOCOU, 29

11. East Sac County,19

12. Siouxland Christian, 9

13. Ridge View JV, 1

High jump

1. Trista Ohlmeier, MVAOCOU, 5-2

2. Anna Kozora, River Valley 5

2. Addison Smith, Lawton-Bronson 5

Long jump

1. Shae Dutler, Ridge View, 15-06.25

2. Gabi Mason, Ridge View, 15-04.75

3. Clare Gunkelman, Alta-Aurelia, 14-03.25

Discus

1. Sydney Blackmore, Ridge View, 95-04

2. Liz Schimmer, Ridge View, 93

3. Edith Deubner, Cherokee, 87-03

Shot put

1. Maddie Johnson,South O'Brien, 35-10

2. Maci Gustavson, East Sac County, 32-05

3. Hannah Illg Keith, Sioux Central, 31-07.50

800 sprint medley

1 Lawton-Bronson A, 1:58.20 (Khiya Williams, Sydney Brouwer, Alice Mahoney, Jolee Mesz)

2. Sioux Central A, 1:58.80

3. West Monona A, 1:58.84

3000-meter run

1. Nora Peterson, Alta-Aurelia, 10:53.79

2. Jaycie Vohs, Ridge View, 11:45.44

3. Megan Courtright, Cherokee, 12:15.11

4x800-meter relay

1. Sioux Central, 10:52.03 (Marley Madsen, Nevaeh Brauhn, Evelyn Geisinger, Linnea Evelyn)

2. Alta-Aurelia, 10:58.81

3. Cherokee, 11:02.79

4x100-meter shuttle hurdle

1. Sioux Central, 1:07.91 (Ryleigh Waldstein, Brynn Webber, Berkley Johannsen, Preslie Peterson)

2. Ridge View, 1:09.12

3. Alta-Aurelia, 1:17.97

100-meter dash

1. Hadley Ayers, Sioux Central, 13.23

2. Kacy Miller, West Monona, 13.39

3. Shae Dutler, Ridge View, 13.45

Distance medley relay

1. Lawton-Bronson, 4:42.44 (Khiya Williams, Alice Mahoney, Sydney Brouwer, Jolee Mesz)

2. Cherokee, 4:47.09

3. Alta-Aurelia, 4:48.39

400-meter dash

1. Madison Stowater, Ridge View, 1:06.64

2. Jalyn Struble, West Monona, 1:06.92

3. Reata Ayers, Sioux Central, 1:07.06

4x200-meter relay

1. Westwood, 1:56.49 (Tamara Heck, Ella Hanner, Lela Haveman, Jordan Shull)

2. Cherokee, 1:58.15

3. West Monona, 2:00.08

100-meter hurdles

1 Rowan Jensen, Ridge View, 16.45

2. Allison Watts, Alta-Aurelia 16.46

3, Taum Shepherd, Ridge View, 16.47

800-meter run

1. Nora Peterson, Alta-Aurelia, 2:22.39

2 Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson, 2:24.09

3. Takara Conley, South O'Brien, 2:41.14

200-meter run

1. Jordan Shull, Westwood, 28.14

2. Kacy Miller, West Monona, 28.19

3. Carly Miller, West Monona, 28.45

400-meter hurdles

1. Preslie Peterson, Sioux Central, 1:12.77

2. Rowan Jensen, Ridge View, 1:14.68

3. Faith Freese, Ridge View 1:18.08

1500-meter run

1 Linnea Bloom, Sioux Central, 5:21.45

2. Jaycie Vohs, Ridge View, 5:34.72

3. Taylor Robertson, Alta-Aurelia, 5:53.96

4x100-meter relay

1. Lawton-Bronson, 53.66 (Addison Rubendall, Khiya Williams, Sydney Brouwer, Alice Mahoney)

2. Sioux Central, 54.00

3. West Monona, 54.73

4x400-meter relay

1. Alta-Aurelia, 4:27.66 (Breyer Anderson, Brielle Engelmann, Hayden Berkland, Nora Peterson)

2. Sioux Central, 4:38.90

3. Ridge View, 4:40.32