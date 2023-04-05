SERGEANT BLUFF -- Hinton's Lauren Kounkel, Le Mars' Sione Fifita and OABCIG's Gabe Winterrowd recorded double-doubles at the SBL Warrior Relays Tuesday.

Kounkel, a junior, captured the shotput and discus crowns in the girls division, with throws of 37 feet and 112-feet, 3-inches, respectively.

Fifita won the high jump with a leap of 6-feet, 4-inches and the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.40.

Winterrowd finished first in the long jump with a jump of 21-feet, 5-inches, and the 400-meter dash in a time of 53.90. The senior also finished second in the 200-meter dash, behind Fifita.

An all-state wide receiver on the Falcons football team, Winterrowd also ran the first leg on OABCIG's winning 4x100-meter relay team, which was anchored by all-state quarterback Beckett DeJean. DeJean, a University of South Dakota recruit as a defensiveback, also won the 110-hurdles at the SBL Relays.

Le Mars won the boys team title Tuesday with 136 points, ahead of host SB-L, which had 129.

Glenwood finished captured the girls team title with 188 points, ahead of second-place Hinton, which had 98.

Hinton freshman Bailey Boeve won the high jump with a leap of 4-foot, 10-inches, and placed second in the 100-meter dash, behind Glenwood's Carlie Clemmer.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys team finished first in four relays: the distance medley, 800-meter sprint medley, 4x400-meter and 4x800-meternchored the 4x400.

Below are full team standings and the top three finishers in each event for the boys and girls meets.

Boys final standings

1. Le Mars, 136

2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 129

3. OABCIG. 114

4. Bishop Heelan, 92

5. Hinton 87

6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 23

High jump

1. Sione Fifita, Le Mars, 6-04

2. Jaron Bleeker, Bishop Heelan, 6-00

3. Jacob Hoffman, Sgt. Bluff-Luton

Discus

1. Tylar Lutgen, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 145-07

2. Aidan Perez, CB Abe Lincoln, 139-03

3. Carson Mclnerney, Bishop Heelan, 132-07

Long jump

1. Gabe Winterrowd, OABCIG, 21-05

2. Beckett DeJean, OABCIG, 20-06

3. Tyler Smith, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 19-07

Shot put

1. Garrett Divis, Hinton, 43-05

2. Carson Mclnerney, Bishop Heelan, 43-05

3. Kyle Spotts, OABCIG, 42-04

4x200-meter relay

1. Le Mars, 1:37.09 (Matt Vondrak, Jami Sitzmann, Israel Beltran, Beau Wadle)

2. Hinton, 1:37.80

3. OABCIG, 1:41.20

3200-meter run

1. Michael Wieseler, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 11:09.54

2. Zach Sypersma, Hinton, 11:44.46

3. Hunter Maier, OABCIG, 12:03.01

4x110-meter hurdle relay

1. OABCIG, 1:02.96 (Kelton Ladwig, Brysen Kolar, Treyten Kolar, Beckett DeJean)

2. Bishop Heelan, 1:06.01

3. Hinton, 1:10.17

100-meter dash

1. Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan, 11.47

2. Ethan Behrendsen, OABCIG, 11.56

3. Daniel Blackwell, Hinton, 11.69

400-meter dash

1, Gabe Winterrowd, OABCIG, 53.90

2. Trace Obbink, Le Mars, 54.63

3. Kellan Benson, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 55.32

4x400-meter relay

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 3:34.71 (Scott Kroll, Gannon Aymar, Easton Wheeler, Evan Janzen)

2. Bishop Heelan, 3:42.55

3. Le Mars, 3:46.21

110-meter hurdles

1. Beckett DeJean, OABCIG, 15.41

2. Ryan Sadoski, Le Mars, 16.27

3. Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan, 16.40

1600-meter run

1. Trace Obbink, Le Mars, 4:58.28

2. Cody Smith, CB Abe Lincoln, 5:01.80

3. Cooper Nelson, Hinton, 5:17.15

200-meter run

1. Sione Fifita, Le Mars, 23.40

2. Gabe Winterrowd, OABCIG, 23.43

3. Ethan Behrendsen, OABCIG, 23.47

400-meter hurdles

1. Jacob Hoffman, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 1:04.48

2. Wichieng Hosnyang, Le Mars, 1:05.05

3. Tycen Augustine, Le Mars, 1:07.26

Distance medley

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 3:54.61 (Easton Wheeler, Jacob Hoffman, Scott Kroll, Evan Janzen)

2. Le Mars "A," 4:13.12

3 Le Mars "B," 4:24.24

800-meter run

1. Alex Allen, Le Mars, 2:09.97

2. Eli Otten, Bishop Heelan, 2:14.02

3. Jack Moreau, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 2:18.31

4x800-meter relay

1. Sgt. Bluff-Luton. 9:16.67 (Gannon Aymar, Carter Eldridge, Jack Moreau, Daniel Delarosa)

2 Hinton, 9:30.89

3. Le Mars, 9:35.29

4x100-meter relay

1. OABCIG, 45.25 (Gabe Winterrowd, Kelton Ladwig, Ethan Behrendsen, Beckett DeJean)

2. Le Mars, 45.72

3. Bishop Heelan, 46.40

800-meter sprint medley

1. Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 1:37.87 (Scott Kroll, Tyler Smith, Easton Wheeler, Evan Janzen)

2. Le Mars, 1:39.93

3. Hinton, 1:41.83

Girls final standings

1. Glenwood, 188

2. Hinton, 98

3. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 84

4. Le Mars, 78

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

6. Bishop Heelan, 54

7. OABCIG, 30

High jump

1. Bailey Boeve, Hinton, 4-10

2. Jaylynn Floyd, Glenwood, 4-10

3. Keisi Duran, Glenwood, 4-10

Discuss

1. Lauren Kounkel, Hinton, 112-03

2. Maddie Kneifl, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 101-07

3. Abi Hiller, Glenwood, 100-05

Long jump

1. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan, 16-05

2. Jenna Hopp, Glenwood, 15-11

3. Brigid McGowan, Bishop Heelan, 15-05

Shot put

1. Lauren Kounkel, Hinton, 37-00

2. Stella Remer, OABCIG, 30-02.50

3. Kamryn Hamilton, CB Abe Lincoln, 30-02

3000-meter run

1. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood, 11:22.97

2. Becca Hulinsky, Le Mars, 12:13.41

3. Ruby Johnson, CB Abe Lincoln, 12:39.29

4x200-meter run

1. Glenwood, 1:55.17 (Zoie Carda, Jenna Hopp, Courtney Crawford, Jaylynn Floyd)

2. Le Mars, 1:56.50

3. Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 1:56.73

4x100-hurdle relay

1. Le Mars, 1:14.13 (Savannah Manley, Aubree Leusink, Sophie Buhman, Liberty Larson)

2. Glenwood, 1:14.14

3. OABCIG, 1:15.37

100-meter dash

1. Allison Koontz, Glenwood, 13.07

2. Ava Watkins, CB Abe Lincoln, 13.28

3. Aubrey Sandbothe, CB Abe Lincoln, 13.39

Girls distance relay

1. Glenwood, 4:42.58 (Jaylynn Floyd, Jenna Hopp, Brooklyn Schultz, Madelyn Berglund)

2. Hinton, 4:43.71

3. Le Mars, 4:50.02

400-meter dash

1. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood, 1:03.92

2. Aubrey Sandbothe, CB Abe Lincoln, 1:03.94

3. Jayden Kneifl, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 1:06.91

4x400-meter relay

1. Glenwood, 4:23.04 (Brooklyn Schultz, Jenna Hopp, Neyla Nanfito, Danika Arnold)

2. Hinton, 4:26.91

3. Bishop Heelan, 4:28.15

100-meter hurdles

1. Carlie Clemmer, Glenwood, 16.31

2. Bailey Boeve, Hinton, 16.40

3. Savannah Manley. Le Mars, 17.52

800-meter run

1. Kadence Peters, Hinton, 2:40.37

2. Neyla Nanfito, Glenwood, 2:43.58

3. Makenzie DeRocher, Le Mars, 2:43.64

200-meter dash

1. Danika Arnold, Glenwood, 27.36

2. Shannon Cleary, Bishop Heelan, 28.07

3. Bre VanDenTop, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 28.11

400-meter hurdles

1. Abby LaSale, CB Abe Lincoln, 1:11.19

2. Carlie Clemmer, Glenwood, 1:12.65

3. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood, 1:13.18

800-sprint medley

1. Glenwood, 1:54.76 (Zoie Carda, Allison Koontz, Danika Arnold, Brooklyn Schultz)

2. Le Mars, 1:58.59

3. CB Abe Lincoln, 1:58.75

1500-meter run

Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood, 5:22.22

Lauren Hughes, Glenwood, 5:30.28 3

Kaci Allen, Hinton 5:34.35

4x800-meter relay

1. Hinton, 10:34.87 (Ava Lang, Kaci Allen, Kadence Peters, Gabbie Friessen)

2. Bishop Heelan, 10:44.68

3. Glenwood, 10:52.22

4x100-meter relay

1. Glenwood, 51.89 (Zoie Carda, Allison Koontz, Jaylynn Floyd, Danika Arnold)

2. Sgt. Bluff-Luton. 53.98 8

3. Le Mars, 54.70