SIOUX FALLS -- Devon Schmitz' three-pointer as the horn sounded lifted Elk Point-Jefferson to a 53-50 upset victory over St. Thomas More in the quarterfinals of the South Dakota Class A state tournament Thursday night.

Elk Point-Jefferson never trailed in the game against the No. 2 seeded Cavaliers. But there were five ties in the thrilling contest, the last coming moments before Schmitz's game-winning shot.

With the Huskies leading 50-47, Schmitz had a chance to ice the game after he was fouled with 16 seconds left. But the senior guard missed both free throws, keeping the Cavaliers’ hopes alive.

After a timeout, the Cavaliers turned to their leading scorer, Caleb Hollenbeck. With a hand in his face, Hollenbeck drained a three with 3.8 seconds remaining, tying the score at 50.

The Huskies inbounded the ball, and a long pass wound up in Schmitz’s hands near mid court. The 5-foot-11 guard then launched the shot as time expired. After the ball went through the hoop, Schmitz was mobbed by his teammates, and the large EP-J crowd at the Denny Sanford Premier Center erupted in celebration.

Schmitz finished with a team-high 18 points, hitting all six of his attempts from beyond the arch.

Hollenbeck led all scorers with 32 points on 9-of-25 shooting, including 6-of-17 from three-point range.

Elk Point-Jefferson (17-5) advances to face the winner of the Sioux Falls Christian-Mount Vernon/Plankinton quarterfinal late Thursday night.

The Huskies, making their first state tournament appearance since 2010, and just the third in school history, got off to a fast start. Schmitz scored the first points of the game on a three-pointer. After Hollenbeck answered with a trey to tie the score, EP-J went up 7-3 on baskets in the paint by Easton Kempf and Garrett Merkley.

St. Thomas More answered with a 7-2 run to tie the score at 10 on Lee Neugebauer's put back basket off his own miss with two minutes left in the first period. Two straight buckets in the lane by senior guard Jakob Scarmon and Kempf put EP-J back up 14-10. But Hollenbeck hit a three-pointer with 22 seconds left to pull the Cavaliers to within 1 at the period's end.

The Huskies went on a 8-1 run to start the second quarter, started by Schmitz's second triple of the game. Evan Fornier's traditional three-point play and his two free throws on the ensuing possession put EP-J ahead 22-15 with 3:55 left in the half.

EP-J took its largest lead of the half, seven points, on a Kempf bucket in the paint with 1:12 to play. Hollenbeck's jumper as the horn sounded cut the margin to 26-21 at the intermission.

The Huskies extended their lead to 11 points, 32-21, to start the third quarter on back-to-back three-pointers by Schmitz and Kempf. St. Thomas More answered with five straight points on a Hollenbeck triple and a Neugebauer put-back basket.

After Evan Fornia responded with a bucket, Fornia fouled Hollenbeck as he attempted a three-point shot. The senior sank all three free throws to cut the lead to 34-28 with 3:14 left in the third.

The Cavaliers continued their rally, pulling to within 1, 34-33 on a free throw by Easton Ogle with 57 seconds left in the quarter. Kaden Moore then scored his first basket of the game, hitting a jumper with 23 seconds remaining to put the Huskiers up 36-33 heading into the final period.

A Schmitz three-pointer and a Kempf put-back baskets put the Huskies up 41-34 to start the fourth quarter. Two straight threes by Hollenbeck then sliced the margin to just 1 point, 41-40 with 5:39 left.

Schmitz answered with a three of his own, and two free throws by Scarmon extended the lead to 46-40. Will Green's three-pointer and two free throws by Hollenbeck cut the margin to 46-45 with 3:34 remaining.

After a wild scramble for the ball, Chace Fornia came up with it and was fouled. His two free throws put the Huskies ahead 48-45. Hollenbeck answered with a two-point shot to cut the lead to 1 again.

With 1:52 left, Kayden Moore made 1-of-2 free throws to extend EPJ’s lead to two. After the Huskies got a defensive stop, Merkley was fouled. He hit 1-of-2 charity shots, increasing the lead to 50-47 with 33 seconds left.

Hollenbeck then missed a three-point try and Schmitz was fouled. Moments later, Schmitz hit the shot that undoubtely will be long remembered by Huskies’ fans.