DES MOINES -- Eighteen high school girls basketball players from Siouxland earned All-State honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Bishop Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Payton Hardy were named to the IPSWA's 4A First Team.

Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven and West Lyon's Emily TerWee were selected for the Class 3A First Team.

Central Lyon's Addison Klosterbuer and Desta Hoogendoorn and Sibley-Ocheyedan's Madison Brouwer were picked for the Class 2A First Team.

Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker and Remsen St. Mary's Whitney Jensen were tabbed for the Class 1A FirstTeam.

Schoonhoven, Klosterbuer and Brouwer are repeat First-Team honorees.

This season, Schoonhoven finished sixth in the state in scoring with a 22.8 points per game average. The senior guard also averaged 7.3 rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per contest for the Knights, who lost to eventual state champion Sioux Center in the regional finals.

Brouwer, a senior guard, averaged 19 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Generals, who lost by five points in the semifinals to eventual state champion Dike-New Hartford.

Klosterbuer, a senior guard, and Hoogendoorn, a junior center, led the Lions to the state finals for the second straight year, where they lost their only game of the season to three-time champ Dike-New Hartford.

A University of South Dakota recruit, Klosterbuer finished 18th in the state in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per game. Hoogendoorn, a Third Team selection last year, averaged 15.2 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.

Hardy, a Second Team selection last season, led Sergeant Bluff-Luton in scoring and rebounds this season, as the senior averaged 15.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game

TerWee, a senior, averaged 16.6 points per game and 9.7 rebounds for game for a West Lyon team that advanced to the regional semifinals.

Walker helped lead Newell-Fonda to the Class 1A finals, where the Mustangs lost to defending champion Algona Bishop Garrigan. The senior guard averaged 15.7 points per game.

Jensen helped lead Remsen-St. Marys to the Class 1A semifinals, where the Hawks also lost to Garrigan. The junior guard averaged 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Stanley, a IPSWA Second-Team selection last season, helped lead Heelan to a 23-3 season and the Class 4A semifinals. The junior guard averaged 13.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game.

Stanley's teammate, Jada Newberg, earned Second-Team honors. The senior guard averaged 10.2 points per game.

Willow Bleeker of Sioux Center, which won its first state girls basketball championship Friday, was a Second-Team Class 3A honoree. The senior guard averaged 12.3 points, five rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Warriors.

Newell-Fonda's Kierra Jungers Newell-Fonda was named to the Class 1A Second-Team and Sioux Central's Morgan Christian was picked for the Class 2A Second Team.

Jungers, a junior guard, averaged 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Christian, a junior, averaged 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Rebels, who advanced to the regional finals, where they lost to Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Sioux City East's Alex Flattery earned Third-Team honors in Class 5A. The junior averaged 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Black Raiders, which reached the regional finals, where they lost to Johnston.

Spencer's Jada Piercy was picked for the Class 4A Third Team. The senior guard averaged 17 points and 4.2 assists per game for the Tigers, who lost to Heelan in the regional finals.

Hinton's Bailey Boeve earned Third-Team honors in Class 2A. The only freshman from the region on the All-State teams, Boeve averaged 15.3 points and 10 rebounds for the Blackhawks, who lost to state runner-up Central Lyon in the regional finals.

Remsen St. Mary's Mya Bunkers and Westwood's Ashlyn Davis earned Third-Team honors in Class 1A.

Bunkers, a junior guard, averaged 12.6 points and 3.6 assists per game Davis, a sophomore, averaged 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest as she helped lead the Rebels to a 21-2 season and an appearance in the regional finals.

The All-State teams were selected by Iowa print sports writers and basketball coaches during a meeting on Saturday. Garrigan senior Audi Crooks, who set a state tournament record with 49 points in the Class 1A finals vs. Newell-Fonda, was named the 2023 Mrs. Basketball.