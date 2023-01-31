Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to state wrestling duals with convincing win over Atlantic

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The time Garrett McHugh spent on the mat Tuesday night was short, but meaningful.

After pinning Atlatic's Cohen Bruce at the 57-second mark, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior raised his hand, and then ran to the sidelines, where his teammates high-fived him, as the home crowd erupted in cheers. His win sealed the Class 2A regional duals finals match against the Trojans, sending the Warriors to another appearance in the state duals tournament.

"Going into it, I didn't know that was the clincher, but I just knew I had to get a pin," McHugh said. "There was no other option."

The Warriors won the first seven matches, including two by falls and two others by major decisions, to build a commanding 32-0 lead.

Atlantic battled back to take the next two bouts, one by a fall and another in a major decision, to cut the lead to 32-10.

McHugh's six points for his pin at 195 pounds gave the SB-L an insurmountable lead with just four matches to go.

"We didn't start at a bad place for us," SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. "Sometimes in wrestling, when you can get out and put a bunch of points on a team, it can kind of suck the wind out of their sails. Now, I knew Atlantic wasn't going to let that bother them and were gonna keep coming back.

"You can start to do the math after a little bit and know that maybe you're a little bit safer and a little bit closer to a victory."

Both teams adjusted their normal lineups in a bid to get an edge Tuesday night.

McHugh, ranked in the top 10 in the state at 182, moved up a weight to wrestle at 195. Gage Hoffman, who normally wrestles at 195, moved up to 220. And Koedam elevated Cassidy Craig from the junior varsity to start at 132 pounds, where his son, Bo, is ranked in the top 5 statewide. Bo Koedam, a sophomore, moved up a weight to 138, where Atlantic forfeited.

"We were hoping for a certain matchup, our style versus their style of kid or our talent versus their talent," Clint Koedam said.

In addition to McHugh, the Warriors received pins from Dalton VanWyhe at 126 and Zayvion Ellington at 160.

Koedam's older son, Ty, a top-five ranked wrestler at 145 pounds, won a 13-5 major decision over Atlantic's Easton O'Brien.

This will be the fourth straight appearance at the state duals tournament for Ty Koedam, McHugh and other seniors on the team.

"We have a special, special group of guys who put it out on the line for every single one of us," Ty Koedam said of Tuesday's dual. "I was never worried for a second. We all got each other's back so I knew we were going to pull it out one way or another."

SB-L, the No. 2 team in Class 2A, will be joined at the eight-team state duals by top-ranked Osage, Mount Vernon, Creston, West Delaware, Humboldt, Webster City and Williamsburg.

The Warriors finished fourth at last year's state duals, the highest placing in school history.

Atlantic advanced to the regional finals against SB-L after edging Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42-31 in the semifinals earlier Tuesday night.

Below are full results of each match.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Atlantic 28

120: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Aiden Smith (Atlantic) (Dec 3-2)

126: Dalton VanWyhe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over D'artagnan Hansen (Atlantic) (Fall 0:40)

132: Cassidy Craig (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Jadyn Cox (Atlantic) (MD 15-1)

138: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) forfeit.

145: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Easton O'Brien (Atlantic) (MD 13-5)

152: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Tanner O`Brien (Atlantic) (Dec 6-1)

160: Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Brent Masker (Atlantic) (Fall 1:04)

170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic) over Derek Moore (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 2:34)

182: Brenden Casey (Atlantic) over Masen Streck (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (MD 12-3)

195: Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Cohen Bruce (Atlantic) (Fall 0:57)

220: Miles Mundorf (Atlantic) over Gage Hoffman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 3:52)

285: Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) over Sean Zimmerman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 0:56)

106: Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Braxton Hass (Atlantic) (Dec 6-1)

113: Josh Hass (Atlantic) over Cam Keokenchahn (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 3:26)

Semifinals

Atlantic 42, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 31

113: Josh Hass (Atlantic) over Gabino Vargas (BH/RV) (Dec 6-4)

120: Aiden Smith (Atlantic) over Juan Ruvalcaba (BH/RV) (TF 16-0 2:39)

126: Angel Gasca (BH/RV) over D`artagnan Hansen (Atlantic) (Fall 0:48)

132: Jadyn Cox (Atlantic) over Luis King (BH/RV) (Fall 0:28)

138: Easton O`Brien (Atlantic) over Logan Siebrecht (BH/RV) (Fall 4:20)

145: Brock Mulder (BH/RV) over Tyson O`Brien (Atlantic) (Fall 4:08)

152: Tanner O`Brien (Atlantic) over Diego Palma Villar (BH/RV) (Fall 3:25)

160: Zach Strubbe (BH/RV) over Brent Masker (Atlantic) (Fall 2:58)

170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic) over Isaac Van Beek (BH/RV) (Fall 2:28)

182: Jace Mulder (BH/RV) over Brenden Casey (Atlantic) (MD 11-2)

195: Kevin Quijada (BH/RV) over Cohen Bruce (Atlantic) (Fall 1:07)

220: Reagan Maassen (BH/RV) over Miles Mundorf (Atlantic) (Dec 5-2)

285: Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) over Jesue Garcia (BH/RV) (MD 13-2)