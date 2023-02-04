CORALVILLE, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved into the semifinals of the Class 2A state dual wrestling tournament Saturday morning after defeating Humbolt, 42-26.

"I knew it was going to be really tight," head coach Clint Koedam said. "We had some matchups where I'm pretty sure they were confident they were going to win and we had some that I think we were pretty confident we were gonna win. We had a few guys that lost by regular decision or by major decision. That that was huge"

A big shift in momentum came in the fifth to the last weight of the match, when SB-L's Gage Hoffman pinned Kyle Caquelin at 220 pounds, Koedam said.

"I always tell everybody that they get a chance to be a hero and there has to be somebody that steps up and does that," Koedam said. "Gage kind of got in a scramble up on the edge of the mat. We always tell the guys they gotta keep wrestling till the whistle blows. He ended up on top and got the fall."

Three other Warriors won by fall: Zavion Ellington at 170 pounds and brothers Ty and Bo Koedam at 145 and 132, respectively. Both Koedams are sons of the head coach.

Ty, a 145-pound senior, pinned Zayn Feaster at 51 seconds. Bo, a 132-pound sophomore, pinned Owen Mayall at the 3:26 mark.

SB-L raised its dual record to 17-0.

The Warriors, the No. 3 seed, will meet 2 seed West Delaware in the semifinals at 3 p.m. West Delaware, the defending state champions, beat SB-L in last year's semis. The Warriors finished fourth, the highest state placing in school history.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Humboldt 26

126: Jayden Gargano (Humboldt) over Dalton VanWyhe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) Fall 3:37

132: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Owen Mayall (Humboldt) Fall 3:26

138: Ayden McRoberts (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Brady Beers (Humboldt) Dec 4-0

145: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Zayn Feaster (Humboldt) Fall 0:51

152: Jase Goodell (Humboldt) over Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) Dec 3-0

160: Ty Gargano (Humboldt) over Derek Moore (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) Maj 10-0

170: Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Landon Halverson (Humboldt) Fall 1:45

182: Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) won by forfeit

195: Gaige Allen (Humboldt) over Masen Streck (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) Maj 8-0

220: Gage Hoffman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Kyle Caquelin (Humboldt) Fall 2:11

285:Tayeton Lohaus (Humboldt) over Sean Zimmerman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) UTB 5-4

106: Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Aden Prenger (Humboldt) Dec 4-0

113:Cyler Cirks (Humboldt) won by forfeit

120: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) over Tyce Clarken by injury