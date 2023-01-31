Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys knock off unbeaten No. 5 Sioux City East

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Tyler Smith scored 24 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton past No. 5 Sioux City East, 60-56, in overtime Monday night, handing the Black Raiders their first loss of the season.

The game seesawed back and forth from the start, with East holding slim leads of 11-10 after the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime. The Warriors rallied to tie the game at 33 all by the end of the third stanza.

With the scored knotted at 46 late in the fourth period, the Black Raiders had the ball for a potential game-winning shot, but the Warriors came up with a stop.

Smith drained two free throws for the first points of overtime and SB-L maintained the lead through the extra session.

Dylon Schaap added 18 points and Scott Kroll chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who improved to 10-6 overall and 10-6 in the Missouri River Conference.

Brandt Van Dyke's 14 points led three Black Raiders in double figures. Cole Ritchie aded 11 and Preston Dobbs had 10 for East, which slipped to 16-1 overall and 11-1 in the conference, a game ahead of second-place Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

East, which moved up a spot to No. 5 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Class 4A rankings released Monday, traveled to metro Omaha Tuesday night to face unbeaten Bellevue West, ranked No. 1 in the Omaha World-Herald's latest Nebraska Class A poll.

The Black Raiders had been off to their best start since the 2012-13 team started the season 20-0.