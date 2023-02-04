CORALVILLE, Iowa -- For the second straight year, Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team lost to West Delaware in the semifinals of the state dual wrestling tournament.

But, unlike last season, the Warriors gave the defending state champion all they could handle, leading for much of Saturday's dual before falling short 40-29 in a hard-fought match that came down to the final two weight classes.

Though the final score of the 2022 loss was similar, 42-26,

"It was a much better match. I would honestly say we were probably about five matches in last year and it kind of felt like the end," SB-L head coach Clint Koedam said of the Warriors' 42-26 loss in the 2022 semis.

Senior Garrett McHugh agreed the team wrestled well, but couldn't quite close the deal this season.

"I think that's the best we've ever wrestled against them," McHugh said. "We may have lost, but I kind of take this as a moral victory."

The win pushed No. 2 seed West Delaware into the state duals championship match against top-ranked Osage. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which dropped its first dual of the season, was set to wrestle later Friday night against Mount Vernon for third place. Results of that match was too late for The Journal's print deadline.

Third place would be SB-L's top finish in school history, surpassing last year's fourth-place team.

West Delaware returned nearly all of its starting lineup from last season, with eight wrestlers in the Top 10 in IAWrestle's Class 2A indvidiual rankings. SB-L nearly matched the Hawk's firepower, with seven Top-10 wrestlers. But one of them, senior Hunter Steffens at 152 pounds, had to sit out the semifinal match with a lingering knee injury.

Steffens lost a 3-0 decision in the Warriors' quarterfinals win over Humboldt earlier Saturday.

"He's still healing up from a tweaked knee so we thought, well, we'll give (Logan Dunn) a shot" against West Delaware, Koedam said.

The match began as a slugfest, featuring two ties and three lead changes in the first six matches.

SB-L sophomore Bo Koedam started the scoring with a major decision at 132 pounds. West Delaware's Carson Turnis tied the score at 4-4 with a major decision over the Warriors' Ayden McRoberts at 138.

Senior Ty Koedam, Bo's older brother, put SB-L back in the lead 10-4 with a fall at 145.

The Hawks again tied the match after Dunn lost by fall to Brent Yonkovic at 152, and took the lead 16-10 on a consecutive pin by Logan Peyton against Derek Moore at 160.

McHugh

Zayvion Ellington brought the Warriors to within 16-14 with a major decision, 11-1, over Garrison Gillihan. In the final minute of the match, Ellington turned Gillihan on his back, and was on verge of gaining two more points with a fall but time ran out.

McHugh gave SB-L its last lead of the afternoon, pinning Jeryn Funke to put the Warriors up 20-16 with seven matches to go.

But SB-L's Gage Hoffman lost by fall at 195 to Will Ward at 195, putting the Hawks up 22-20. In the next two upper weight matches, the Warriors' Mario Rangel dropped a hard-fought 3-0 decision to Grant Northburg, and Sean Zimmerman lost by fall at 285 to Cameron Geuther.

At 106, SB-L's Jayce Curry won by forfeit, cutting the West Delaware lead to 31-26. That left the Warriors with needing falls in each of the last two weights to pull out a narrow win.

Ethan Skoglund came short of getting a pin in the 120-pound match, but did claim a hard-fought win over Carson Less, 3-2.

Jax Miller's 8-5 decision over SB-L's Dalton VanWyhe at 126 pounds closed out the scoring.

"West Delaware's a well-coached team. I think Sergeant Bluff is to," Koedam said. "I knew it was going to boil down to who was going to end up with the most bonus points and in those matches at the upper part of our lineup, we gave up a couple of those."

"At the end of an event, we always talk about, 'Did you do everything that you could, and if they did, they can't be too disappointed, " he continued. "I know that they're disappointed because I know they wanted a shot at the finals. But I'm not sure that there's a whole lot of things that we could have done differently to pull it off."

In the quarterfinal victory over Humboldt, SB-L received falls from Ellington, Hoffman and Bo and Ty Koedam, sons of the head coach,

A big shift in momentum came in the fifth to the last weight class, with Hoffman's pin of Kyle Caquelin at 220 pounds, Koedam said.

"I always tell everybody that they get a chance to be a hero and there has to be somebody that steps up and does that," Koedam said. "Gage kind of got in a scramble up on the edge of the mat. We always tell the guys they gotta keep wrestling till the whistle blows. He ended up on top and got the fall."

West Delaware 40, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29

132 Bo Koedam (SB-L) over Ryan Hilby (West Delaware) Maj 10-1

138 Carson Turnis (West Delaware) over Ayden McRoberts (SB-L) Maj 9-1

145 Ty Koedam (SB-L) over Blake Mather (West Delaware) Fall 4:26

152 Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) over Logan Dunn (SB-L) Fall 1:06

160 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) over Derek Moore (SB-L) Fall 0:38

170 Zayvion Ellington (SB-L) over Garrison Gillihan (West Delaware) Maj 11-1

182 Garrett McHugh (SB-L) over Jeryn Funke (West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 3:21

195 Will Ward (West Delaware, Manchester) over Gage Hoffman (SB-L) Fall 2:35

220 Grant Northburg (West Delaware, Manchester) over Mario Rangel (SB-L) Dec 3-0

285 Cameron Geuther (West Delaware, Manchester) over Sean Zimmerman (SB-L) Fall 1:35

106 Jayce Curry (SB-L) by forfeit

113 Brayden Maury (West Delaware, Manchester) over Cam Keokenchahn (SB-L)) Fall 1:43

120 Ethan Skoglund (SB-L)over Carson Less (West Delaware, Manchester) Dec 3-2

126 Jax Miller (West Delaware, Manchester) over Dalton VanWyhe (SB-L) Dec 8-5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Humboldt 26

126: Jayden Gargano (Humboldt) over Dalton VanWyhe (SB-L) Fall 3:37

132: Bo Koedam (SB-L) over Owen Mayall (Humboldt) Fall 3:26

138: Ayden McRoberts (SB-L) over Brady Beers (Humboldt) Dec 4-0

145: Ty Koedam (SB-L) over Zayn Feaster (Humboldt) Fall 0:51

152: Jase Goodell (Humboldt) over Hunter Steffans (SB-L) Dec 3-0

160: Ty Gargano (Humboldt) over Derek Moore (SB-L) Maj 10-0

170: Zayvion Ellington (SB-L) over Landon Halverson (Humboldt) Fall 1:45

182: Garrett McHugh (SB-L)won by forfeit

195: Gaige Allen (Humboldt) over Masen Streck (SB-L) Maj 8-0

220: Gage Hoffman SB-L) over Kyle Caquelin (Humboldt) Fall 2:11

285:Tayeton Lohaus (Humboldt) over Sean Zimmerman (SB-L) UTB 5-4

106: Jayce Curry (SB-L) over Aden Prenger (Humboldt) Dec 4-0

113:Cyler Cirks (Humboldt) won by forfeit

120: Ethan Skoglund (SB-L) over Tyce Clarken by injury