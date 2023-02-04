CORALVILLE, Iowa -- Croix Shebetka dove for Bo Koedam's legs, but came up empty.

Koedam quickly took full advantage of the miss.

"I drove into him at a really good time and ended up pancaking him and made history from there," Koedam said.

In the final bout of the third-place match at the Iowa High School Athletic Association's state duals Saturday night, Koedam pinned Jaspers, setting off a celebration by his teammates on the sidelines and SB-L fans in the stands at Xtream Arena.

The six-points for the fall permanently erased a 34-33 Mount Vernon lead and gave the Warriors their highest finish at state duals in school history.

After the referee raised his hand, Koedam ran to the sidelines to high five his teammates and then hugged his father, head coach Clint Koedam.

"It's almost surreal," Clint Koedam said of the Warriors' 39-36 victory in the Class 2A third-place match. "We've been chasing that odd number at the state duals tournament for a long time. Ending up on the front side this year was just awesome."

The Warriors' previous best finish was fourth last season.

SB-L fell behind 7-0 in the Mount Vernon after Mikey Ryan won a majority decision over the Warriors' Ayden McRoberts at 138 pounds. The Mustangs' Jackson Jaspers then upset Bo's older brother, Ty, in a 5-3 decision at 145 pounds.

"When I got beat, I was we didn't have that in the plan," Ty Koedam said. "But (assistant coach Rick Maxfield) said to me, 'Hey, man, now it's time for other kids to step up and I said, 'Yeah.' "

The Warriors won the next two matches by falls, the first at 152 by Hunter Steffans, who returned to the lineup and sitting out the semi-final match against West Delaware with a knee injury.

"Hunter is one of the toughest kids I've ever coached," Clint Koedam said. "He's a team first guy. He's a he's a go-to guy when you need something good to happen."

Zayvion Ellington followed with a pin at 160 to give the Warriors a 12-7 lead.

After Mount Vernon's Henry Ryan won by fall at 170, SB-L senior Garrett McHugh responded with a pin at 182.

The Mustangs bounced back, winning the 195-pound match in a decision and the 220-pound class by fall to take a 27-22 lead.

Perhaps the biggest turning point came in the next match at 285 pounds, where SB-L's Sean Zimmerman faced Mount Vernon's Trystin Lashley, a state-ranked wrestler. Late in the match, Zimmerman flipped Lashley, bringing his SB-L teammates off their seats, and then recored the fall, which brought the Warriors back in front, 28-27.

"That was that was really the thing that helped us turn the corner," Clint Koedam said. "This is actually the third time in the past four years where Zimmerman has done something he shouldn't have done at state duels, to be a difference maker."

In a battle of state-ranked wrestlers at 106 pounds, SB-L's Jayce Curry outlasted Klayten Perreault, 8-7, growing the Warriors' lead to 31-27.

Mount Vernon's Jake Haugse responded by pinning Cam Keokenchahn at 113. SB-L's Ethan Skoglund answered right back with a fall at 120, waving his hands in the air and turning to the Warrior faithful in the stands.

Jase Jaspers then pinned SB-L's Dalton VanWyhe at 126, giving the Mustangs a brief lead and setting up Bo Koedam's heroics.

Earlier in the day, the Warriors' dreams of a state title were dashed by defending champion West Delaware in the semifinals, 40-29.

It was the second straight year SB-L lost to the Hawks in the final four at state duals. But, unlike last season, the Warriors gave the defending state champion all they could handle this time around, with the hard-fought match coming down to the final two weight classes.

"It was a much better match. I would honestly say we were probably about five matches in last year and it kind of felt like the end," Koedam said of the Warriors' 42-26 loss in the 2022 semis.

McHugh agreed the team wrestled well, but couldn't quite close the deal this season.

"I think that's the best we've ever wrestled against them," McHugh said. "We may have lost, but I kind of take this as a moral victory."

West Delaware returned nearly all of its starting lineup from last season, with eight wrestlers in the Top 10 in IAWrestle's Class 2A indvidiual rankings. SB-L nearly matched the Hawk's firepower, with seven Top-10 wrestlers. But one of them, Steffens at 152, was forced to sit out the match after tweaking his knee against Humboldt in the first-round match Saturday.

The West Delaware match began as a slugfest, featuring two ties and three lead changes in the first six matches.

Bo Koedam started the scoring with a major decision at 132 pounds. West Delaware's Carson Turnis tied the score at 4-4 with a major decision over the Warriors' Ayden McRoberts at 138.

Ty Koedam put SB-L back in the lead 10-4 with a fall at 145.

The Hawks again tied the match after Dunn lost by fall to Brent Yonkovic at 152, and took the lead 16-10 on a consecutive pin by Logan Peyton against Moore at 160.

Ellington brought the Warriors to within 16-14 with a major decision, 11-1, over Garrison Gillihan. In the final minute of the match, Ellington turned Gillihan on his back, and was on verge of gaining two more points with a fall but time ran out.

McHugh gave SB-L its last lead of the afternoon, pinning Jeryn Funke to put the Warriors up 20-16 with seven matches to go.

But Hoffman lost by fall at 195 to Will Ward at 195, putting the Hawks up 22-20. In the next two upper weight matches, the Warriors' Rangel dropped a hard-fought 3-0 decision to Grant Northburg, and Zimmerman lost by fall at 285 to Cameron Geuther.

At 106, Curry won by forfeit, cutting the West Delaware lead to 31-26. That left the Warriors with needing falls in each of the last two weights to pull out a narrow win.

Skoglund came short of getting a pin in the 120-pound match, but did claim a hard-fought win over Carson Less, 3-2.

Jax Miller's 8-5 decision over VanWyhe at 126 pounds closed out the scoring.

"West Delaware's a well-coached team. I think Sergeant Bluff is to," Koedam said. "I knew it was going to boil down to who was going to end up with the most bonus points and in those matches at the upper part of our lineup, we gave up a couple of those."

"At the end of an event, we always talk about, 'Did you do everything that you could, and if they did, they can't be too disappointed, " he continued. "I know that they're disappointed because I know they wanted a shot at the finals. But I'm not sure that there's a whole lot of things that we could have done differently to pull it off."

In the quarterfinal victory over Humboldt, SB-L received falls from Ellington, Hoffman and Bo and Ty Koedam, sons of the head coach.

A big shift in momentum came in the fifth to the last weight class, with Hoffman's pin of Kyle Caquelin at 220 pounds, Koedam said.

"I always tell everybody that they get a chance to be a hero and there has to be somebody that steps up and does that," Koedam said. "Gage kind of got in a scramble up on the edge of the mat. We always tell the guys they gotta keep wrestling till the whistle blows. He ended up on top and got the fall."

Third-place match

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, Mount Vernon 36

138 Mikey Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Ayden McRoberts (SB-L) Maj

145 Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Ty Koedam (SB-L) Dec 5-3

152 Hunter Steffans (SB-L) over Tristin Nosbisch (Mount Vernon) Fall

160 Zayvion Ellington (SB-L) over Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) Fall

170 Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) over Derek Moore (SB-L) Fall 0:32

182 Garrett McHugh (SB-L) over Watson Krob (Mount Vernon) Fall 3:02

195 Ethan Wood (Mount Vernon) over Masen Streck (SB-L) Dec 4-0

220 Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) over Mario Rangel (SB-L) Fall 0:58

285 Sean Zimmerman (SB-L) over Trystin Lashley (4-Mount Vernon) Fall 4:24

106 Jayce Curry (SB-L) over Klayten Perreault (4-Mount Vernon) Dec 8-7

113 Jake Haugse (Mount Vernon) over Cam Keokenchahn (SB-L) Fall 3:48

120 Ethan Skoglund (SB-L) over Drew Thurn (Mount Vernon) Fall 2:55

126 Jase Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Dalton VanWyhe (SB-L) Fall 3:46

132 Bo Koedam (SB-L) over Croix Shebetka (Mount Vernon) Fall

Semifinals

West Delaware 40, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29

132 Bo Koedam (SB-L) over Ryan Hilby (West Delaware) Maj 10-1

138 Carson Turnis (West Delaware) over Ayden McRoberts (SB-L) Maj 9-1

145 Ty Koedam (SB-L) over Blake Mather (West Delaware) Fall 4:26

152 Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) over Logan Dunn (SB-L) Fall 1:06

160 Logan Peyton (West Delaware) over Derek Moore (SB-L) Fall 0:38

170 Zayvion Ellington (SB-L) over Garrison Gillihan (West Delaware) Maj 11-1

182 Garrett McHugh (SB-L) over Jeryn Funke (West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 3:21

195 Will Ward (West Delaware, Manchester) over Gage Hoffman (SB-L) Fall 2:35

220 Grant Northburg (West Delaware, Manchester) over Mario Rangel (SB-L) Dec 3-0

285 Cameron Geuther (West Delaware, Manchester) over Sean Zimmerman (SB-L) Fall 1:35

106 Jayce Curry (SB-L) by forfeit

113 Brayden Maury (West Delaware, Manchester) over Cam Keokenchahn (SB-L)) Fall 1:43

120 Ethan Skoglund (SB-L)over Carson Less (West Delaware, Manchester) Dec 3-2

126 Jax Miller (West Delaware, Manchester) over Dalton VanWyhe (SB-L) Dec 8-5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Humboldt 26

126: Jayden Gargano (Humboldt) over Dalton VanWyhe (SB-L) Fall 3:37

132: Bo Koedam (SB-L) over Owen Mayall (Humboldt) Fall 3:26

138: Ayden McRoberts (SB-L) over Brady Beers (Humboldt) Dec 4-0

145: Ty Koedam (SB-L) over Zayn Feaster (Humboldt) Fall 0:51

152: Jase Goodell (Humboldt) over Hunter Steffans (SB-L) Dec 3-0

160: Ty Gargano (Humboldt) over Derek Moore (SB-L) Maj 10-0

170: Zayvion Ellington (SB-L) over Landon Halverson (Humboldt) Fall 1:45

182: Garrett McHugh (SB-L)won by forfeit

195: Gaige Allen (Humboldt) over Masen Streck (SB-L) Maj 8-0

220: Gage Hoffman SB-L) over Kyle Caquelin (Humboldt) Fall 2:11

285:Tayeton Lohaus (Humboldt) over Sean Zimmerman (SB-L) UTB 5-4

106: Jayce Curry (SB-L) over Aden Prenger (Humboldt) Dec 4-0

113:Cyler Cirks (Humboldt) won by forfeit

120: Ethan Skoglund (SB-L) over Tyce Clarken by injury