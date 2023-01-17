Sergeant Bluff-Luton moves up to No. 2 in state dual wrestling rankings

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys wrestling team moved up one spot to second in the latest state Class 2A rankings that will determine qualifiers for post-season dual matchups later this month.

The Warriors are one of eight Siouxland teams ranked in the polls for the state's three wrestling classes released Monday by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

Under a new format, the top 24 teams in each class in the IWCOA's final poll on Jan. 23 will be selected for the Iowa High School Athletic Association's regional duals on Jan. 31. The top eight teams will host the three-team regional duals “if possible and practical in geographic areas,” according to the IHSAA.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which finished fourth in last year's state duals, is currently the only area school in the top eight, which would guarantee hosting a regional dual.

In Class 1A, Woodbury Central, which finished first this week in the Western Valley Conference Tournament, is just outside the top eight, clocking in at No. 9 in this week's poll.

Six other area teams are in the top 24 in Class IA: West Sioux (11); West Monona-Whiting (16): Hinton (17): Kingsley-Pierson (18) and Akron-Westfield (23).

Two Siouxland Conference teams are vying for final spots in the Class 2A regional duals. Boyden-Hull Rock Valley is ranked 22nd in this week's poll while MOC-Floyd Valley stands at No. 25.

In Class 3A, Spencer is ranked No. 24, and Le Mars is currently on the outside looking in at No. 28.

Southeast Polk is the top-ranked team in Class 3A, while Osage is No. 1 in Class 2A, just head of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Don Bosco holds the top spot in Class IA.

The Warriors, who recently defeated Bishop Heelan 42-18, in a dual, and placed fourth in the Perry Invitational, are led this season by brothers Ty and Bo Koedam. Ty, a senior, is 23-5 at 145 pounds, while Bo, a sophomore, is 28-5 at 132 pounds, according to trackwrestling.com. Senior Garrett McHugh has a 29-5 record at 195 pounds.

Each of the eight regional duals will consist of three teams. The two lowest seeds will square off in a semifinal match on Jan. 31. The winners will advance to face the highest-ranked team the same night.

The regional dual champions in each class will advance to the state duals on Feb. 4 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Prior to this season, Class 1A and 2A teams advanced to to regional duals by winning first or second at sectional tournaments. Sectionals have been eliminated starting this year.

Class 2A and Class 1A districts have been expanded to 12 sites on Feb. 11, with the top two individual place-winners at each weight advancing to state. The top three place-winners will advance in Class 3A.

Wrestlers from Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Heelan and other Northwest Iowa 2A schools will compete in districts at Sioux Center and Estherville.

Class IA districts for wrestlers in the region will be at Western Christian in Hull and West Monona in Onawa.

Wrestlers from Le Mars, Spencer and Sioux City's three public high schools have been assigned to a district in Fort Dodge.