SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Nine Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestlers qualified Saturday for the traditional state wrestling tournament, positioning the Warriors for another team trophy.

SB-L, which placed third in the state duals tournament in Coralville last week -- the highest finish in school history -- crowned six district individual champions at the Class 2A District in Sioux Center. Three more Warriors placed second.

In Class 2A, the top two finishers at districts advance to the state meet, which starts Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Warriors easily won the district team title, finishing with 212 points, compared to 165.5 for second-place Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

Bishop Heelan finished third with 127.5 poitns as three Crusaders qualified for state.

Heelan's Ethan DeLeon, a University of Nebraska recruit, will be seeking his first state title after finishing second at 170 pounds in last year's Class 2A tourney. On Saturday, DeLeon remained undefeated this season, running his record to 41-0 with a 5-3 decision over Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Zayvion Ellington in the district title match.

Nico Venturi at 106 and Sir Brandon Watts at 160 also won district titles for Heelan, while Ben Walsh placed second at 120.

SB-L district champions included brothers Ty and Bo Koedam, sons of head coach Clint Koedam, at 145 and 132 pounds, respectively, Ethan Skoglund at 120; Dalton VanWyhe at 126; Hunter Steffens at 152 and Sean Zimmerman at 285. The Warriors also received second-place finishes from Jayce Curry at 106, Garrett McHugh at 182, and Ellington at 170.

At a Class 2A district at Estherville, South O'Brien/South O'Brien finished third in the team race, behind Algona and Estherville-Lincoln Central. Okoboji/Hartlye-Melvin-Sanborn was fourth.

Sheldon/South O'Brien's Jarrett Roos, ranked first in the state at 182 pounds, ran his second record to 40-0 in the district championship match, where he pinned Spirit Lake Park's Gabe Poolman. Roos, a junior, paced fourth at 185 pounds in Class 2A last season.

Class 2A at Sioux Center

Team scores: 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 212; 2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 165.5; 3. Sioux Center, 134; 4. Bishop Heelan, 127.5; 5. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 116; 6. MOC-Floyd Valley, 79; 7. Ridge View, 42; 8. OABCIG 19

State qualifers

106 -- 1st place: Nico Venturi (35-6) Bishop Heelan (35-6); 2nd Place: Jayce Curry (39-10) Sergeant Bluff-Luton

113 -- 1st Place: Gabino Vargas (32-11) Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; 2nd Place: Myles Beck (26-9) OABCIG

120 -- 1st place: Ethan Skoglund (44-6) SB-L; 2nd Place: Ben Walsh (28-15) Heelan

126 -- 1st place: Dalton VanWyhe (39-16) SB-L; 2nd place: Ragen Hasche (20-12) Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

132 -- 1st place: Bo Koedam (43-6) SB-L; 2nd place: Kade Bauer (32-9) Sioux Center

138 -- 1st place: Irving Ramirez (28-13) MOC-Floyd Valley; 2nd place: Lane Kruger (16-14) CLGLR

145 -- 1st place: Ty Koedam (45-5) SB-L; 2nd place: Brock Mulder (43-6) BHRV

152 -- 1st place: Hunter Steffans (30-6) SB-L; 2nd place: Kooper Huss of MOC-Floyd Valley (34-11)

160 -- 1st place: Sir Brandon Watts (43-3) Heelan; 2nd place: Zach Strubbe (36-7) BHRV

170 -- 1st place: Ethan DeLeon (41-0) Heelan; 2nd place: Zayvion Ellington (47-10) SB-L

182 -- 1st place: Jace Mulder (37-8) BHRV; 2nd place: 2nd place: Garrett McHugh (46-6) SB-L

195 -- 1st place: Jacques Zomermaand (29-14) Sioux Center; 2nd place: Evan Kruger (19-6) CLGLR

220 -- 1st place: Trevor Dieren (22-3) CLGLR; 2nd place: Reagan Maassen (33-13) BHRV

285 -- 1st Place: Sean Zimmerman (33-23) SB-L; 2nd place: Jesue Garcia (32-15) BHRV

Class 2A at Estherville-Lincoln Central

Team scores: 1. Algona 235; 2. Estherville Lincoln Central, 138.5; 3. Sheldon/South O'Brien, 131; 4. Okoboji/HMS, 130; 5. West Lyon, 89.5; 6. Forest City 87; 7. Spirit Lake Park, 73; 8. Cherokee, 64.

State qualifers

106 -- 1st place: Evan Erpenbach (42-6) West Lyon; 2nd place: Austin Hansen (32-7) Estherville Lincoln Central

113 -- 1st place: Jacob Zabka (25-5) Algona; 2nd place: Ryan Bahnson (43-6) West Lyon

120 -- 1st place: Isaac Wilson (38-8) Algona; 2nd place: Dylan Jones (29-12) Okoboji/Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

126 -- 1st place: Barrett Morgan (43-2) Algona; 2nd place: Wes Martin (25-13) ELC

132 -- 1st place: Taevyn Zinnel (35-9) Algona; 2nd place: 2nd place: Ryan Bahnson (33-16) West Lyon

138 -- 1st place: Tate Slagle (43-4) Algona; 2nd place: Parker Duitsman (29-15) ELC

145 -- 1st place: Alex Beaty (14-2) Forest City; 2nd place: Ashton Morena (31-17)

152 -- 1st place: Coy De Boer (39-2) Sheldon/South O'Brien; 2nd place: Bryce Dodge (26-13) Okoboji/HMS

160 -- 1st place: Jack Wajda (12-0) Spirit Lake Park; 2nd place: Noah Strantz (35-8) Okoboji/HMS

170 -- 1st place: Kellen Moore (41-0) Forest City; 2nd place: 2nd place: Nathaniel Franklin (22-11) Okoboji/HMS

182 -- 1st place: Jarrett Roos (40-0) Sheldon/South O'Brien; 2nd place: Gabe Poolman (24-8) Spirit Lake Park

195 -- 1st place: Emmitt Fleshman (36-8) West Lyon; 2nd place: Zach Brinkman (26-18) Sheldon/South O'Brien

220 -- 1st place: Sam Pas (35-7) Okoboji/HMS; 2nd place: Kaine Clinenbeard (9-6) Spirit Lake Park

285 -- 1st place: Cohen Reffer (27-11) Algona; 2nd place: Jack Leng (26-17) Sheldon/South O'Brien