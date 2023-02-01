Sergeant Bluff-Luton to face Humboldt in 1st round of state duals

SERGEANT BLUFF -- For the fifth straight season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's wrestling team is headed to the state duals tournament.

"Every year is special because it's a different group of guys and a different dynamic," said head coach Clint Koedam, who has led SB-L teams to a total of eight state meets. "This year is probably a little bit more special, just because my oldest son and his friends are all seniors. I've been coaching those guys since they were in kindergarten."

SB-L earned the No. 3 seed Wednesday in this year's eight-team Iowa High School Athletic Association tournament on Saturday at the Xstream Arena in Coralville. The Warriors will face No. 6 seed Humboldt in the first-round at 11 a.m.

The Warriors, who finished a school-best fourth at last year's tournament, are looking to bring home their elusive state title.

"I think it's probably the best team we've had, at least in the four years that I've been here," senior Garrett McHugh said. "I think if there is a year to do it, this would be the year."

SB-L hosted a three-team Class 2A regional dual in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday night. In the finals, McHugh pinned Atlantic's Cohen Bruce at the 57-second mark, sealing the match and another state appearance for the Warriors.

McHugh raised his hand, and then ran to the sidelines, where his teammates high-fived him, as the home crowd erupted in cheers.

"Going into it, I didn't know that was the clincher, but I just knew I had to get a pin," McHugh said.

The Warriors won the first seven matches, including two by falls and two others by major decisions, to build a commanding 32-0 lead.

Atlantic battled back to take the next two bouts, one by a fall and another in a major decision, to cut the lead to 32-10.

McHugh's six points for his fall at 195 pounds gave the SB-L an insurmountable lead with just four matches to go.

"We didn't start at a bad place for us," Koedam said. "Sometimes in wrestling, when you can get out and put a bunch of points on a team, it can kind of suck the wind out of their sails. Now, I knew Atlantic wasn't going to let that bother them and were gonna keep coming back.

"You can start to do the math after a little bit and know that maybe you're a little bit safer and a little bit closer to a victory."

Both teams adjusted their normal lineups in a bid to get an edge.

McHugh, ranked in the top 10 in the state at 182, moved up a weight to wrestle at 195. Gage Hoffman, who normally wrestles at 195, moved up to 220. And Koedam elevated Cassidy Craig from the junior varsity to start at 132 pounds, where his younger son, Bo, is ranked in the top 5 statewide. Bo Koedam, a sophomore, moved up a weight to 138, where Atlantic forfeited.

"We were hoping for a certain matchup, our style versus their style of kid or our talent versus their talent," Clint Koedam said.

Koedam's oldest son, Ty, a top-five ranked wrestler at 145 pounds, won a 13-5 major decision over Atlantic's Easton O'Brien.

Ty Koedam recalled what Noah Parmelee, a senior on the 2021-22 team, told him heading into the post-season that season.

"I'll never forget it. He said, 'I don't know what it's like to not go to the state tournament,''' Koedam said. "That thought was just going through my head all week. I was like, man, I really don't want to find out what it's like.

"We have a special, special group of guys who put it out on the line for every single one of us. I was never worried for a second. We all got each other's back so I knew we were going to pull it out one way or another."

If SB-L defeats Humboldt, the Warriors would meet the winner of the West Delaware-Webster City first-round match. West Delaware, the defending state champions, beat SB-L in last year's semi-finals.

Looming on the opposite side of the Class 2A bracket is top-seed and No. 1-ranked Osage, who faces Williamsburg in the first-round.

Atlantic advanced to the regional finals against SB-L after edging Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42-31 in the semifinals earlier Tuesday night.

Below are full results of the regional duals at Sergeant Bluff Tuesday night.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Atlantic 28

120: Ethan Skoglund (SB-L) over Aiden Smith (Atlantic) (Dec 3-2)

126: Dalton VanWyhe (SB-L) over D'artagnan Hansen (Atlantic) (Fall 0:40)

132: Cassidy Craig (SB-L) over Jadyn Cox (Atlantic) (MD 15-1)

138: Bo Koedam (SB-L) forfeit.

145: Ty Koedam (SB-L) over Easton O'Brien (Atlantic) (MD 13-5)

152: Hunter Steffans (SB-L) over Tanner O`Brien (Atlantic) (Dec 6-1)

160: Zayvion Ellington (SB-L) over Brent Masker (Atlantic) (Fall 1:04)

170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic) over Derek Moore (SB-L) (Fall 2:34)

182: Brenden Casey (Atlantic) over Masen Streck (SB-L) (MD 12-3)

195: Garrett McHugh (SB-L) over Cohen Bruce (Atlantic) (Fall 0:57)

220: Miles Mundorf (Atlantic) over Gage Hoffman (SB-L) (Fall 3:52)

285: Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) over Sean Zimmerman (SB-L) (Fall 0:56)

106: Jayce Curry (SB-L) over Braxton Hass (Atlantic) (Dec 6-1)

113: Josh Hass (Atlantic) over Cam Keokenchahn (SB-L) (Fall 3:26)

Semifinals

Atlantic 42, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 31

113: Josh Hass (Atlantic) over Gabino Vargas (BH/RV) (Dec 6-4)

120: Aiden Smith (Atlantic) over Juan Ruvalcaba (BH/RV) (TF 16-0 2:39)

126: Angel Gasca (BH/RV) over D`artagnan Hansen (Atlantic) (Fall 0:48)

132: Jadyn Cox (Atlantic) over Luis King (BH/RV) (Fall 0:28)

138: Easton O`Brien (Atlantic) over Logan Siebrecht (BH/RV) (Fall 4:20)

145: Brock Mulder (BH/RV) over Tyson O`Brien (Atlantic) (Fall 4:08)

152: Tanner O`Brien (Atlantic) over Diego Palma Villar (BH/RV) (Fall 3:25)

160: Zach Strubbe (BH/RV) over Brent Masker (Atlantic) (Fall 2:58)

170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic) over Isaac Van Beek (BH/RV) (Fall 2:28)

182: Jace Mulder (BH/RV) over Brenden Casey (Atlantic) (MD 11-2)

195: Kevin Quijada (BH/RV) over Cohen Bruce (Atlantic) (Fall 1:07)

220: Reagan Maassen (BH/RV) over Miles Mundorf (Atlantic) (Dec 5-2)

285: Evan Sorensen (Atlantic) over Jesue Garcia (BH/RV) (MD 13-2)