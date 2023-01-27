Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Missouri River boys wrestling tournament, crowns 8 individual champions

LE MARS, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton captured the Missouri River Athletic Conference boys wrestling tournament team title Thursday night as eight Warriors won individual titles.

SB-L finished with 279.5 points, ahead of the tournament host Le Mars with 200.5. Bishop Heelan placed third with 191 points, followed by Council Bluff Abraham Lincoln (158.5); Sioux City East (88); Sioux City West (71); Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (65) and Sioux City North (58).

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was led by brothers Ty and Bo Koedam, both ranked in the top 5 statewide by IAWrestling. In the 145-pound finals, Ty Koedam, a senior with a 39-4 record, won by fall over Le Mars' Keegan Kayser at 145 pounds at 5:03. Bo Koedam, a sophomore with a 37-6 record, won by fall over Le Mars' Conner Peterson at 1:31.

The Warriors also won individual titles from Jayce Curry at 106; Ethan Skoglund at 120; Dalton VanWyhe at 126; Hunter Steffans at 152; Zayvion Ellington at 160 and Garrett McHugh at 195.

Heelan seniors Ethan DeLeon, 37-0, and Sir Brandon Watts, 38-3, won titles at 182 and 170 pounds, respectively. DeLeon, a Nebraska Cornhusker recruit, won by fall in the finals over Le Mars' Evan Jalas at 2:56. Watts won by fall in the finals over SB-L's Derek Moore at 3:46.

East and West each had one individual champion

East freshman Danny Cleveland, 22-6, won by fall in the 113-pound finals over Aidan Watts at 0:07.

In the 285-pound finals, West senior Kaden Buss won by fall over Heelan's Naeron Bisse at 4:07.

Le Mars junior Ayden Hoag, 35-1, was the lone individual champion for the Bulldogs. In the 220-pound finals, Hoag won by fall over East's Garrett Walling at 1:34.

Below are the top finishers in each weight class for the conference tournament.

106

1st: Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd: Nico Venturi, Bishop Heelan Catholic

3rd: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Council Bluff Abraham Lincoln

4th: Jack Border, Sioux City North

5th: Ivan Vargas, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

6th: Timothy Sanchez, Sioux City East

113

1st: Danny Cleveland, East

2nd: Aidan Watts, CBAL

3rd Place - Brock Hessenius, Le Mars

4th Place - Cam Keokenchahn, SB-L

5th Place - Chris Pena, Bishop Heelan

6th Place - Axel Gonzalez, North

120

1st: Ethan Skoglund, SB-L

2nd: Ben Walsh, Heelan

3rd: Luis Avalos, CBAL

4th: Sairus Samayoa of Sioux City East

5th: Degi Kabongo, Le Mars

6th: Kevin Klein, North

126

1st: Dalton VanWyhe, SB-L

2nd: Jonathon Ryan, CBAL

3rd: Ethan Lamson, Heelan

4th: Jefferson Sitzmann, Le Mars

5th: Jackson DeBondt, West

6th: Elijah Boland, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

132

1st: Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd: Conner Peterson, Le Mars

3rd: Evan Lang, CBAL

4th: Luke Brockelsby, East

5th: Evan Tweet, West

6th: Seth Thompson, CBTJ

138

1st: Parker Herzog, CBAL

2nd: Ayden McRoberts, SB-L

3rd: Jackson Kinnetz, Heelan

4th: Hayden Kramer, CBTJ

5th: Michael Murra, Le Mars

6th: Caleb Cruz, North

145

1st: Ty Koedam, SB-L

2nd: Keegan Kayser, Le Mars

3rd: Austin Pelster, Heelan

4th: Mayson Kramer, CBTJ

5th: Noah Caldwell, North

6th: Carson Postello, East

152

1st: Hunter Steffans, SB-L

2nd: Radyn Neal, Heelan

3rd: Matthew Vondrak, Le Mars

4th: Kowen Dighton, CBAL

5th: Carlos Malfait, North

6th: Isaac Carpenter, CBTJ

160

1st: Zayvion Ellington, SB-L

2nd: Alex Allen, Le Mars

3rd: Matt Long, CBAL

4th: Connor McKewon, West

5th: Easton Prenger, Heelan

6th: Tyler Cook, East

170

1st: Sir Brandon Watts, Heelan

2nd: Derek Moore, SB-L

3rd: Arik Burnett, Le Mars

4th: Reise Davis, North

5th: Dylan Janik, CBTJ

6th: Alonso Cota, West

182

1st: Ethan DeLeon, Heelan

2nd: Evan Jalas, Le Mars

3rd: Carlos Andrade,CBAL

4th: Masen Streck, SB-L

5th: Jadon Eloe, CBTJ

6th: Juan Cruz, East

195

1st: Garrett McHugh, SB-L

2nd: Camden Feuerhelm, Le Mars

3rd: James Cleary, Heelan

4th: Julio Santos, West

5th: Richard (Jay) Webb, CBTJ

6th: Gregory Jackson, CBAL

1st Place Match

220

1st: Ayden Hoag. Le Mars

2nd: Garrett Walling, East

3rd: Gage Hoffman, SB-L

4th: Warren Summers, CBAL

5th: Noah Reed, North

6th: Gael Diaz Pedroza, West

285

1st: Kaden Buss, West

2nd: Naeron Bisse, Heelan

3rd: Sean Zimmerman, SB-L

4th: Aiden Kramer, Le Mars

5th: Max Avalos, CBTJ

6th: Luke Vander Weide, East