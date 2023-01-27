Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins Missouri River boys wrestling tournament, crowns 8 individual champions

LE MARS, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton captured the Missouri River Athletic Conference boys wrestling tournament team title Thursday night as eight Warriors won individual titles.
SB-L finished with 279.5 points, ahead of the tournament host Le Mars with 200.5. Bishop Heelan placed third with 191 points, followed by Council Bluff Abraham Lincoln (158.5); Sioux City East (88); Sioux City West (71); Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (65) and Sioux City North (58).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was led by brothers Ty and Bo Koedam, both ranked in the top 5 statewide by IAWrestling. In the 145-pound finals, Ty Koedam, a senior with a 39-4 record, won by fall over Le Mars' Keegan Kayser at 145 pounds at 5:03. Bo Koedam, a sophomore with a 37-6 record, won by fall over Le Mars' Conner Peterson at 1:31.
The Warriors also won individual titles from Jayce Curry at 106; Ethan Skoglund at 120; Dalton VanWyhe at 126; Hunter Steffans at 152; Zayvion Ellington at 160 and Garrett McHugh at 195.
Heelan seniors Ethan DeLeon, 37-0, and Sir Brandon Watts, 38-3, won titles at 182 and 170 pounds, respectively. DeLeon, a Nebraska Cornhusker recruit, won by fall in the finals over Le Mars' Evan Jalas at 2:56. Watts won by fall in the finals over SB-L's Derek Moore at 3:46.
East and West each had one individual champion
East freshman Danny Cleveland, 22-6, won by fall in the 113-pound finals over Aidan Watts at 0:07.
In the 285-pound finals, West senior Kaden Buss won by fall over Heelan's Naeron Bisse at 4:07.
Le Mars junior Ayden Hoag, 35-1, was the lone individual champion for the Bulldogs. In the 220-pound finals, Hoag won by fall over East's Garrett Walling at 1:34.
Below are the top finishers in each weight class for the conference tournament.
106
1st: Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd: Nico Venturi, Bishop Heelan Catholic
3rd: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Council Bluff Abraham Lincoln
4th: Jack Border, Sioux City North
5th: Ivan Vargas, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
6th: Timothy Sanchez, Sioux City East
113
1st: Danny Cleveland, East
2nd: Aidan Watts, CBAL
3rd Place - Brock Hessenius, Le Mars
4th Place - Cam Keokenchahn, SB-L
5th Place - Chris Pena, Bishop Heelan
6th Place - Axel Gonzalez, North
120
1st: Ethan Skoglund, SB-L
2nd: Ben Walsh, Heelan
3rd: Luis Avalos, CBAL
4th: Sairus Samayoa of Sioux City East
5th: Degi Kabongo, Le Mars
6th: Kevin Klein, North
126
1st: Dalton VanWyhe, SB-L
2nd: Jonathon Ryan, CBAL
3rd: Ethan Lamson, Heelan
4th: Jefferson Sitzmann, Le Mars
5th: Jackson DeBondt, West
6th: Elijah Boland, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
132
1st: Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd: Conner Peterson, Le Mars
3rd: Evan Lang, CBAL
4th: Luke Brockelsby, East
5th: Evan Tweet, West
6th: Seth Thompson, CBTJ
138
1st: Parker Herzog, CBAL
2nd: Ayden McRoberts, SB-L
3rd: Jackson Kinnetz, Heelan
4th: Hayden Kramer, CBTJ
5th: Michael Murra, Le Mars
6th: Caleb Cruz, North
145
1st: Ty Koedam, SB-L
2nd: Keegan Kayser, Le Mars
3rd: Austin Pelster, Heelan
4th: Mayson Kramer, CBTJ
5th: Noah Caldwell, North
6th: Carson Postello, East
152
1st: Hunter Steffans, SB-L
2nd: Radyn Neal, Heelan
3rd: Matthew Vondrak, Le Mars
4th: Kowen Dighton, CBAL
5th: Carlos Malfait, North
6th: Isaac Carpenter, CBTJ
160
1st: Zayvion Ellington, SB-L
2nd: Alex Allen, Le Mars
3rd: Matt Long, CBAL
4th: Connor McKewon, West
5th: Easton Prenger, Heelan
6th: Tyler Cook, East
170
1st: Sir Brandon Watts, Heelan
2nd: Derek Moore, SB-L
3rd: Arik Burnett, Le Mars
4th: Reise Davis, North
5th: Dylan Janik, CBTJ
6th: Alonso Cota, West
182
1st: Ethan DeLeon, Heelan
2nd: Evan Jalas, Le Mars
3rd: Carlos Andrade,CBAL
4th: Masen Streck, SB-L
5th: Jadon Eloe, CBTJ
6th: Juan Cruz, East
195
1st: Garrett McHugh, SB-L
2nd: Camden Feuerhelm, Le Mars
3rd: James Cleary, Heelan
4th: Julio Santos, West
5th: Richard (Jay) Webb, CBTJ
6th: Gregory Jackson, CBAL
1st Place Match
220
1st: Ayden Hoag. Le Mars
2nd: Garrett Walling, East
3rd: Gage Hoffman, SB-L
4th: Warren Summers, CBAL
5th: Noah Reed, North
6th: Gael Diaz Pedroza, West
285
1st: Kaden Buss, West
2nd: Naeron Bisse, Heelan
3rd: Sean Zimmerman, SB-L
4th: Aiden Kramer, Le Mars
5th: Max Avalos, CBTJ
6th: Luke Vander Weide, East