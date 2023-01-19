Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Woodbury Central to host regional wrestling duals

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Woodbury Central boys wrestling teams will each host three-team regional duals on Jan. 31.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 24 regional sites for the three classes.

The top 24 teams in each class in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association's final poll on Jan. 23 will qualify for the regional duals, under a new format this season.

At each regional site, the two lowest seeds will square off in a semifinal match starting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31. The winners will advance to face the highest-ranked team the same night.

The winning teams from each region will advance to the state duals on Feb. 4 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was ranked No. 2 in the IWCOA's poll this week, while Woodbury Central was ranked No. 9 in Class 1A.

The 2A regional dual hosts also include top-ranked Osage, West Delaware, Mount Vernon, Creston, Webster City, Humboldt and Williamsburg.

The 1A hosts also include top-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville, Wilton, Alburnett, Nashua-Plainfield, Lisbon, Logan-Magnolia and Emmetsburg.

The 3A hosts include top-ranked Southeast Polk, Bettendorf, Waverly-Shell Rock, Ankeny, Linn-Mar, Ankeny Centennial, West Des Moines and Johnston.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which finished fourth in last season's state duals, is led this season by brothers Ty and Bo Koedam. Ty, a senior, is 23-5 at 145 pounds, while Bo, a sophomore, is 28-5 at 132 pounds, according to trackwrestling.com. Senior Garrett McHugh has a 29-5 record at 195 pounds.

Woodbury Central, which won the Western Valley Conference Tournament last weekend, is led by senior Max McGill, 26-2 at 160 pounds, senior Ryder Koele, 27-3 at 145 pounds, and junior Brand Beaver, 27-4 at 132 pounds, according to trackwrestling.com

Four other area teams were ranked in the top 24 in Class IA this week: West Sioux (12); Hinton (13); West Monona-Whiting (15); Kingsley-Pierson (17). Akron-Westfield also received votes. All five teams, if selected, would be likely candidates to be assigned to the regional site in Moville.

Boyden-Hull Rock Valley, ranked 21st in this week's Class 2A poll, would be a likely candidate for the Sergeant Bluff site.

In Class 3A, Spencer was ranked 25th this week, and Le Mars also received votes. If either or both teams qualify, they most likely would be assigned to one of the Des Moines area sites.

The IGHAA has used a similar system previously to select regional dual teams in Class 3A. But, prior to this season, Class 1A and 2A teams advanced to regional duals by winning first or second at sectional tournaments. Sectionals have been eliminated, starting this year.

Class 2A and Class 1A districts have been expanded to 12 sites on Feb. 11, with the top two individual place-winners at each weight advancing to state. The top three place-winners will advance in Class 3A.

Wrestlers from Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Heelan and other Northwest Iowa 2A schools will compete in districts at Sioux Center and Estherville.

Class IA districts for wrestlers in the region will be at Western Christian in Hull and West Monona in Onawa.

Wrestlers from Le Mars, Spencer and Sioux City's three public high schools have been assigned to a district in Fort Dodge.