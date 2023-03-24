SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Four boys and three girls from South Sioux City have earned all-River Cities Conference basketball honors.

Seniors Anthony Earth and Manny Paul were named to the seven-member RCC First-Team All-Conference boys team.

Earth, a 5-foot-11-inch guard, led the Cardinals in scoring with 20.1 points per game and also dished out 3.3 assists per game.. Paul, a 6-foot-6-inch forward, was the second-leading scorer, with 18 points per game and pulled down a team-leading 10.8 rebounds per game.

Carsten Calvillo and Randy DeCora were RCC Honorable Mention selections for the Cardinals, who finished with a 12-11 record and advanced to the Class B district finals. Calvillo, a senior guard, averaged 7.3 points per game and five rebounds per contest. DeCora, a senior guard, averaged 10.4 points per game.

South Sioux City freshman Bailee Durant and junior Brooklyn Heineman were named to the seven-member RCC First-Team All-Conference girls team.

Durant, a 5-foot-9-inch forward, led the Cardinals in scoring with a 14.3 points per game average, and was second on the team with 4.9 rebounds per contest. Heineman, a 5-foot-7-inch point guard, was the second-leading scorer with a 11.7 points per game average, and also handed out a team-leading 3.2 assists per game.

Abbi Aitken, a junior foward, was an RCC Honorable Mention selection for the Cardinals, who finished 13-12 and advanced to the Class B district finals. Aitken was the third leading scorer at eight points per game, and third in rebounds with 4.8 boards per contest.