OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Sibley-Ocheyedan has qualified for the girls state basketball tournament for the first time since 1997.

The Generals advanced with a 76-57 win over Sioux Central in the Class 2A Region 3 finals Friday night at Okoboji High School.

The game had been postponed for two days due to a winter storm that moved through the region.

Bradi Krager scored 18 points, Avery Wilson added 16 and Morgan Christian had 13 for Sioux Central, which ended the season with a 17-7 record.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Generals, who improved to 21-3.

Sibley-Ocheydan, which earned a No. 4 seed in the eight-team Class 2A state tournament field, will face Iowa City Regina Catholic (21-4) in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.