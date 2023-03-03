DES MOINES -- Numbers don’t mean much to Jadyn and Payton Petersen.

All that really counts is wins because in the end that is what really matters.

But for clarity sake, here are the numbers.

Payton – 28 points, 19 rebounds, 10 steals.

Jadyn – 15 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and two assists.

In total, 43 points, 36 boards and 14 steals from the twin sisters from Dike-New Hartford.

Friday, those numbers lifted the Wolverines to their third consecutive Class 2A state championship game with a 61-56 victory over Sibley-Ocheyedan at Wells Fargo Arena in a 2A semifinal.

Saturday night, the Wolverines will attempt to join an elite list of seven other programs to win three straight titles when they face Central Lyon, whom they beat in last year’s state championship.

The last team to win three straight was Newell-Fonda in Class 1A from 2019-21.

“We don’t really pay attention to numbers,” Jadyn said. “If you ask me I wouldn’t know what our numbers were, just so I’m just happy for our team.”

“I’m very fortunate to do that, but I think it is just a number,” Payton added. “I think what separates us is being able to work with our team and the chemistry we have. I’m so thankful. I definitely could not have those numbers without my teammates.”

The numbers were fantastic on the other side, too, as Sibley-Ocheyedan star Madison Brouwer finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocked shots and four steals.

And the Generals got clutch and timely 3-point makes from Bria Wasmund and Olivia Hensch that kept Sibley-Ocheyeden in it until the end.

“That is just a lot of hustle,” Brouwer said of her eight blocked shots. “Defense is my favorite part of the game.”

All those numbers added up to state tournament classic.

The Wolverines length bothered Sibley-Ocheyedan from the start, although the Generals lead early.

Three-pointers by Bria Wasmund and Olivia Hensch early boosted Sibley-Ocheyedan to a early 8-4 lead.

But Payton Petersen, the Louisville volleyball commit, scored the next nine points as DNH took command. The Wolverines led by nine after one quarter, 20-11, and lead by as much as 15 in the second quarter on a Maryn Bixby 3-pointer with 3:37 left in the half.

The Petersens combined for 25 points, 18 rebounds and 10 steals in the first half as DNH led 36-23.

“We had to get on them right away, just like the game before get on them early and take the momentum,” Payton Petersen said.

DNH head coach Bruce Dall talked to his team at halftime about Sibley-Ocheyedan would have three or four runs in them in the second half and the Wolverines were going to have to withstand them

Dall’s words held true.

A Marissa Ackerman putback and a Zoe Ackerman layup quickly saw the Generals trim their deficit under 10 to open the third quarter.

Payton Petersen answered with an inside bucket and a free throw make, and DNH would lead by 10 to 12 for the rest of the third quarter.

But then Sibley-Ocheyedan ramped up their efforts and the fourth quarter was an incredible display of want, will and fortitude by both teams.

Hensch hit a 3-pointer to open the quarter and the Generals forced multiple Wolverine turnovers as Sibley-Ocheyedan scored the first 12 points of the quarter with a Brouwer inside hoop pulling the Generals to within 48-47 with 4:41 left in the game.

But like they had all game, the Petersen twins stepped up in DNH’s biggest moment of need.

Jadyn Petersen, who will play volleyball for her mom, Bobbi, at Northern Iowa, scored a layup to end Sibley-Ocheyedan’s run, and then Payton would score the next six points as the Wolverines stretched their lead back out to 56-47 with 2:14 to go when Payton scored inside for her 27th and 28th points.

“I wouldn’t say we weren’t matching their energy, but they had some mojo going during their run,” Dall said. “We just had to withstand it, and eventually we killed the run with some big baskets and free throws.”

Payton Petersen said having played in three state volleyball championship matches and the past two state championship games prepared Dike-New Hartford to answer the Generals’ run.

“Being in big moments like that for volleyball and basketball and in those big moments ... I personally am the calm person and try to keep everyone else calm because in those situations you can get rattled,” Payton said. “I think that is my way of leadership is to stay calm and take care of business.

“They had all the momentum in that fourth quarter and we just needed to settle down.”

The game was far from over with DNH leading by nine late, 56-47.

Marissa Ackerman scored on an offensive rebound and was fouled in the process and completed the three-point play to make it 56-50. Then trailing 58-50, Wasmund made a trey with 40 seconds left.

DNH’s Camille Landphair missed a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left, and the Generals came up with another clutch shot as Marissa Ackerman drilled a triple from the top of the key with 14 seconds remaining and all of a sudden it was a two-point game, 58-56.

“I think we had to stay to ourselves and playing within ourselves and not try to do anything crazy,” DNH forward Maryn Bixby said after Sibley-Ocheyedan closed to within a basket. “I think we got a little bit rattled … we had to try to get back to normal and refocus a little bit.”

After the Wolverines broke a full-court press by the Sibley-Ocheyedan after Ackerman’s make, Jadyn Petersen was fouled at full speed from behind by Wasmund and the foul was called intentional.

Petersen made both free throws with 9.6 seconds left, and then Ellary Knock made 1 of 2 with 8.7 left that made it 61-56.

“It was fun,” Petersen said of the game. “I think the closeness of the game made it that much more fun.

“It really hasn’t settled in yet,” added Petersen of playing in her sixth state championship match or game in her high school career. “I’m still getting relieved from this game. But it is special to have done it again for sure.”

Sibley-Ocheyedan, who was playing in their first state tournament since 1997, definitely was able to walk off the court with its heads held high.

“That is kind of what it is all about,” Brouwer said of leaving it all on the floor. “You never know when it is going to be your last game and you want to be able to look back and say I did everything I could to win that game so that is what you try to do.”

SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN (22-4) – Bria Wasmund 5-16 0-1 13, Zoe Ackerman 2-10 4-4 8, Marissa Ackerman 6-14 1-1 14, Olivia Hensch 3-8 0-0 9, Madison Brouwer 3-7 4-4 10, Alayna Wingate 0-0 0-0 0, Jadyn Jensen 1-3 0-0 2, Keytin Elser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 9-10 56.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (25-1) – Jadyn Petersen 5-22 5-6 15, Camille Landphair 0-2 0-2 0, Ellary Knock 2-7 5-8 9, Maryn Bixby 2-7 2-2 7, Payton Petersen 12-20 4-8 28, Madde Buskhol 1-2 0-0 2. Miranda Tyler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 16-26 61.

Sibley-Ocheyedan;11;12;13;20 – 56

Dike-New Hartford;20;16;12;13 – 61

3-point goals – Sibley 7-27 (Wasmund 3-9, Z. Ackerman 0-4, M. Ackerman 1-5, Hensch 3-8, Jensen 0-1) DNH 1-9 (J. Petersen 0-1, Landphair 0-2, Knock 0-1, Bixby 1-4, P. Petersen 0-1). Rebounds – Sibley 32 (Brouwer 11). DNH 47 (P. Petersen 19, J. Petersen 17). Assists – Sibley 13 (Wasmund 5). DNH 6 (J. Petersen 2, Bixby 2). Steals – Sibley 12 (Brouwer 4). DNH 16 (P. Petersen 10). Turnovers – Sibley 17 (Hensch 7). DNH 18 (P. Petersen 9). Total fouls – Sibley-Ocheyedan 19. Dike-New Hartford 11. Fouled out – Hensch.