DES MOINES – A banner year continues for the Sioux Center girls’ basketball team.

In a dominating wire-to-wire performance, the Warriors rolled past third-seeded West Marshall of State Center, 79-53, Tuesday in a Class 3A girls’ state basketball quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

From the moment Cori Harald hit a 3-pointer 37 seconds into the game, Sioux Center (19-6) were in control.

Ten different Warriors scored as Sioux Center led by 22 at halftime and by as much as 31 in the second half to advance to face second-seeded Solon at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

“We are very aggressive on defense and that translates into our offense,” Sioux Center head coach Doug Winterfeld said. “We just came out and got after it defensively, got some energy, built from there and just kept going.

“I really give the girls a lot of credit in a big environment like this. They didn’t play it like it was…played like it was just another game.”

Harald led the Warriors with 14 points, while Willow Bleeker (11) and Reagan Jansen (10) also hit double figures.

Sioux Center made nearly 50 percent of its shots (31 of 63) and were 8 of 22 from 3-point range. And on 19 of the Warriors 31 made shots an assist was recorded with Willow Bleeker finishing with five and Harald four.

Bleeker also had four of Sioux Center’s 13 steals with Tatum Schmalback and Taya Gesink each recorded 13.

“It was definitely a team effort,” Harald said. “We were running the floor well, moving the ball well. Our team effort was amazing.”

The Warriors hardly looked like a team making its first state tournament since 2018.

It was all Sioux Center from the beginning as Harald nailed a pair of triples early and the Warriors busted out to a 10-2 lead in opening three minutes. Nine different Warriors scored in the first half as they lead by as much as 27, 38-11.

“Our defense was phenomenal,” Bleeker said. “We put a lot of pressure on them, running our scramble helps get them fluster. We got a lot of energy right away and we’re able to maintain that.”

It was a half that saw Sioux Center pull down 10 offensive rebounds and out-rebound the Trojans, 25-14.

Additionally, nine of the Warriors 18 baskets were assisted as Willow Bleeker, Tatum Schmalbeck and Taya Gesink all had multiple assists.

Winterfeld said he liked his team's start, but like the Warriors' finishing touch even better.

"We've had those starts during the regular season where we had a big quarter," Winterfeld said. "But there have been times we let teams get back into the game because we relaxed. That is one thing today we did not do today. We kept going hard, pushing and not being satisfied with where we were."

Case in point for Winterfield, West Marshall's Keatan Pfantz hit a 3-pointer in the opening seconds of the third quarter, and the Warriors responded with triples from Harald, Reagan Jansen and Tatum Schmalback and the rout was on.

The match up against Solon Thursday will be Sioux Center's third time in the semifinals in as many appearances.

SIOUX CENTER (79) – Tatum Schmalbeck 3-4 0-0 7, Willow Bleeker 4-12 2-2 11, Reagan Jansen 4-5 1-1 10, Makenna Walhof 4-7 0-0 8, Cori Harald 4-7 2-2 14, Taya Gesink 3-8 0-0 7, Kennedy Kooi 1-2 0-0 2, Emalee Vermeer 0-0 0-0 0, Margo Schuiteman 4-9 1-1 9, Maci Schmalbeck 2-4 1-2 5, Kendra Zuetenhorst 0-0 0-0 0, Carli Siebrandt 0-0 0-0 0, Makailyn Vander Waal 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 31-63 9-10 79.

WEST MARSHALL (53) – Keatan Pfantz 6-11 0-0 18, Bella Borgos 2-13 2-2 7, Lauren Solberg 1-8 1-2 3, Lily Zahnd 1-1 0-2 2, Katy Reyerson 7-15 0-0 17, Rachel Randall 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Randall 0-0 0-0 0, Audrey Girard 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Hilleman 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Reese Jensen 2-4 0-0 4, Abigail Gradwell 1-3 0-0 2, Halle Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Olha Hinchak 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby Johnston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 3-6 53.

Sioux Center;22;21;15;21 – 79

West Marshall;7;14;16;16 -- 53

3-point goals – SC 8-22 (T. Schmalback 1-2, Bleeker 1-5, Jansen 1-1, Harald 4-6, Gesink 1-5, M. Schmalback 0-2, Vander Wall 0-1). WM 10-30 (Pfantz 6-10, Borgos 1-7, Solberg 0-6, Reyerson 3-6, Hilleman 0-1). Rebounds – Sioux Center 37 (Bleeker 6, Schuiteman 6). West Marshall 34 (Reyerson 9). Assists – Sioux Center 19 (Bleeker 5). West Marshall 16 (Reyerson 7). Steals – Sioux Center 13 (Bleeker 4). West Marshall 6 (Six win one). Turnovers – Sioux Center 10 (Three with two). West Marshall 18 (Pfantz 4, Reyerson 4). Total fouls – Sioux Center 8, West Marshall 12. Fouled out – None.