Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets

CORALVILLE – When Sioux Center's volleyball team was handed its state tournament medals, none of the players grabbed them.

Instead, its head coach Julie Oldenkamp draped the medals around each players neck, one-by-one.

"It is an opportunity to tell kids how much you love them and how proud of them you are," Oldenkamp said. "Spent a lot of time with kids and it is time I would never want to spend doing anything else.

"To say 'I am proud of you' one-by-one, is important to me."

The Warriors magical run to the Class 3A state championship match came to an abrupt halt.

Second-ranked and seeded Davenport Assumption overwhelmed fourth-ranked Sioux Center with aggressive serving and quick tempo offense in its 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 title-clinching sweep on Thursday afternoon inside Xtream Arena.

"We struggled a little bit more in serve recieve, but we found some ways to still get good hits," Warriors setter Willow Bleeker said. "They run a really fast offense and I don't think we were quite ready for that. It was tough stopping them."

The celebration after winning match point was a build up in the making as the Knights (33-7) won their first state volleyball championship in eight tries. They edged out Osage in four sets in the quarters, then never dropped a set the rest of the way.

Sioux Center, meanwhile, was left in disbelief that its run that featured a dominant sweep over West Liberty and a four-set triumph to upset top-ranked Des Moines Christian.

"I'm just so thankful to be here," Bleeker said. "We played so well. I'm so glad we had this opportunity to come and play."

Two of the areas that were strong for the Warriors (32-4) through seven sets faltered on Thursday.

Their passing was far from crisp. They were out of system more times than in which didn't allow for a lot of kills. Sioux Center had 30 total on 100 swings and 16 errors.

"We wouldn't have made it this far without each and every person that is on our team and our coaching staff," outside hitter Reagan Jansen said. "We'll never forget it. Today, they were the better team."

One day earlier where the Warriors had 21 blocks, they were limited to six. The plan was to cheat on Assumption's Ava Schubert, but still respect pin hitter Maggie Johnson.

And then not let the Knights' middles of Ava Harris-Shephard and Ellah Derrer roam free either. It was a lot of options to try and stop.

"We just tried to read, anticipate and sometimes it was too slow," Oldenkamp said. "I thought we did a good job blocking the outsides, for the most part, but that is hard to defend."

A Tennessee Tech recruit, Schubert finished with a match-high 17 kills and Johnson chipped in 11 while Derrer, a freshman, contributed nine. Ellie Schubert dished out 42 assists.

Ava Schubert was named captain of the 3A all-tournament team that featured Sioux Center's setter-hitter combo of Bleeker and Jansen.

"We push each other everyday to be better," Jansen said.

The Warriors blitzed out of the gate with the first four points of the match. Assumption used a 6-0 outburst halfway through to lead 14-11, the first time it led.

The opener was tied at 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22. Ava Schubert finished off the set with a kill to put the Knights up 1-0 in the match.

"Maybe we got back on our heels a bit, I don't know," Oldenkamp said. 'Maybe we didn't serve them as tough as we needed to. Play tomorrow, it could be a different deal."

The Knights ran away in the second after Sioux Center squared the set at 13. They poured in 12 of the final 15 points to take a commanding 2-0 lead and put the Warriors on the ropes.

Assumption kept that momentum and snared a 15-8 advantage in the third.

"We had to leave it all out there, we had nothing to lose," Bleeker said.

Sioux Center didn't go away quietly.

It rallied behind a 9-2 run that tied the set at 17. It was in reaching distance before Derrer slammed home the final two of the Knights' 46 kills on the night to send them home with pink shirts.

"They were just not, maybe, letting themselves enjoy the things that were going well," Oldenkamp said. "Once we started doing more on that, things started to turn around."

It marked the final match of six Warriors seniors, including five starters. They broke a five-year hiatus from the state tournament and made it a trip to remember.

Jansen last came to the state tourney as a water girl. So, with obvious reasons, this trek to Eastern Iowa was more special.

"This was really fun," she said.

The Augustana recruit led Sioux Center with eight kills while Makenna Walhof and Margo Schuiteman each registered seven. Bleeker had 22 assists and 11 digs in the back row.

Schuiteman and junior Emily Vos will be the core the Warriors attempt to build around next fall. They have seven sophomores that will be in prime position to take on high level court minutes.

"That will help tremendously in the years ahead," Bleeker said.

Oldenkamp isn't expecting another five-year break.

"We have some girls that are hungry," she said.