ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Willow Bleeker led all scorers with 19 points to help lead the Sioux Center girls to a 72-62 victory over Unity Christian in a Class 3A regional final Saturday night.

The Warriors advance to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's state tournament for the first time since 2018. Sioux Center (18-5) the No. 6 team in the eight-team field, will meet No. 3 seed West Marshall (23-1) in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Sioux Center's swarming defense held Unity Christian's all-time leading scorer Gracie Schoonhoven to 15 points Saturday night. A returning First-Team All-State selection and the state's sixth-highest scorer this season, the senior guard came into the game averaging 23.1 points per contest.

The Warriors outscored the Knights 23-15 in the first quarter and held a lead throughout the rest of the game. Unity cut their eight-point first quarter deficit to six at halftime, 35-29. By the end of the third quarter, the Warriors had stretched their lead back to seven points.

Reagan Jansen and Margo Schulte each added 11 points for the Warriors, who outshot the Knights, 51% to 41% from the field. Sioux Center made half of its 18, three-point shots, while Unity was just 9-of-25 from beyond the arc, or 36%.

The Knights outrebounded the Warriors, 34-29, as Schoonhoven pulled down a game-high nine boards.

Unity, which qualified for last year's Class 3A state tournament, finishes the season at (17-6).

In the only regular meeting between the two teams this season, Sioux Center raced past the Unity, 71-46, on Jan. 21 in Sioux Center.