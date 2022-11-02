Sioux Center easily handles first match in state volleyball tournament

Sioux Center's Reagan Jansen (11) hits the ball during the first set of a Class 3A first-round match at the Iowa High School girls state volleyball tournament Tuesday in Coralville. Sioux Center swept West Liberty in three sets.
NIKOS FRAZIER, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp celebrates with her players after the Warriors swept West Liberty, 3-0, to advance to the Class 3A semi-finals of the Iowa High School girls state volleyball tournament.
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-ranked Sioux Center built early leads and fed off of its opponent’s errors to sweep No. 5 West Liberty in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Tuesday.
The Warriors dominated each set, winning all three by the same margin, 25-13.
Making their first appearance at the state tournament since losing the 3A title to Waterloo Columbus in 2017, Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp said the Warriors will not back down from any challenge.
“This is not a team that is going to settle,” Oldenkamp said. “That is why we are here. We want to compete.”
The Comets did not have answer for Willow Bleeker or Margo Schuiteman in the first set. Bleeker collected a pair of service aces and Schuiteman posted a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage while leading the Warriors with three kills.
Runs of 9-0 and 7-2 allowed the Warriors to build a sizeable advantage which allowed them to finish off the Warriors in short order.
Senior kills-leader Reagan Jansen said a strong passing performance allowed the Warriors to run their signature, fast-paced offense. She also added four blocks in the first set helped them to build momentum which lasted the remainder of the contest.
“They could not run any offense because our blocking was incredible,” Jansen said. “We ended up shutting them down with our blocking…We are not used to getting that many blocks in a game.”
In the second set, Sioux Center kills-leader Reagan Jansen took over with four kills including the set-winning kill to help the Warriors post another 25-13 win.
The Warriors closed out West Liberty in the third set by building an 8-3 lead and never giving it back.
Jansen led the Warriors with 12 kills while senior Makenna Walhof added eight of her own. Walhof also led the team with five blocks.
Bleeker finished the match with a team-high six service aces while also leading the Warriors with 29 assists.
“A super important part of serving is hitting your zones,” Bleeker said. “That is what I did well. I found where they were weak. So, just attacking that zone, I was able to get some aces out of it.”
As a team, the Warriors managed to record 10 service aces which Oldenkamp described as a “huge” boost to their offense.
“It gives us points offensively, but it also makes our defense be prepared for wherever they are going to go with the ball,” Oldenkamp said. “Serving in a facility like this can be tough, but I felt like the girls really focused and executed.”
A team effort, the Warriors posted a .333 hitting percentage on the match while holding the Comets to just a .094 mark including a -.081 in the first set.
“It is amazing,” Bleeker said. “Everyone stepped up in their roles. Tatum Schmalbeck played great defense. Emily Vos--great pickups. We were able to do our role and came out with the win.”
Oldenkamp said she hopes the sweep leaves her team “hungry for more” as the Warriors will face No. 1 Des Moines Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday.
“I know we are going to have a challenge against Des Moines Christian,” Oldenkamp said. “But, the girls are up for it.”
Sioux Center's Willow Bleeker (5) places the Sioux Center sticker on the bracket after sweeping West Liberty, 3-0, to advance in the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Tatum Schmalbeck (2) and Sioux Center's Reagan Jansen (11) celebrate a point during the first set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
West Liberty's Sophie Buysse (4) hits the ball against Sioux Center's Makailyn Vanderwaal (14) during the second set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Makenna Walhof (12) hits the ball against West Liberty's Maelyn Wainwright (14) during the second set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Makailyn Vanderwaal (14) hits the ball past West Liberty's Laney Esmoil (13) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Emily Vos (10) hits the ball against West Liberty's Sophie Buysse (4) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Emily Vos (10) and West Liberty's Laney Esmoil (13) go up for the ball during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
West Liberty's Ava Morrison (7) hits the ball against Sioux Center's Emily Vos (10) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (6) hits past Mount Vernon's Emma Meester (15) in a first-round match at the Class 3A Iowa High School Girls state volleyball tournament in Coralville, Iowa. Unity lost in four sets.
Unity Christian's Aubrey De Groot (14) hits towards Mount Vernon's Brooke Ellyson (8) in the Class 3A first round match at the Iowa Girls High School state volleyball tournament. Unity dropped a 25-17, 25-1, 25-15 25-17 decision to the third-ranked Mustangs.
Unity Christian's Jadyn Hofmeyer (4) hits past Mount Vernon's Madeleine Miller (10) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian head coach Patty Timmermans shouts directions to her squad during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Tyra Schuiteman (9) hits past Mount Vernon's Chloe Meester (16) and Mount Vernon's Parker Whitham (13) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Aubrey De Groot and Haley Kuperus (13) reach to defend against Mount Vernon's Chloe Meester (16) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Katelyn Zevenbergen (3) and Cassady Dekkers (1) celebrate a kill by Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (6) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Haley Kuperus (13) and Gracie Schoonhoven (6) reach to defend against Mount Vernon's Parker Whitham (13) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) and Union's Gracie Klima (7) hug after the team lost in four sets to Des Moines Christian in Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. At left is Union's Ava Mehlert (20).
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) hits towards Des Moines Christian's Chloe Prewitt (3) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Dena Robb (21) and Aubrey Gates (10) defend against Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Jaidyn Bush (9) and Dena Robb (21) jump to defend against Des Moines Christian's Kaitlyn Mumm (11) as the ball goes past them during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Sydney Schmuecker (12) and Gracie Klima (7) hug as the team celebrated a point during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) hits past Des Moines Christian's Kaitlyn Mumm (11) and Chloe Prewitt (3) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) hits as Union's Aubrey Gates (10) and Sydney Schmuecker (12) reach to defend during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Gracie Klima (7) hits over Des Moines Christian's Kaitlyn Mumm (11) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) hits the ball as Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) and Kaitlyn Mumm (11) defend during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Gracie Klima (7) hits as Des Moines Christian's Maren Miller (7) and Hadley Hardersen (6) defend during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) places Assumption's sticker on the bracket after defeating Osage, 3-1, to advance in the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Assumption's Ellie Schubert (4) celebrates a point with Assumption's Maggie Johnson (5) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Assumption's Ava Harris-Shepard (15) and Assumption's Dru Dorsey (2) go up to block against Osage's Samantha Brandau (7) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Assumption's Ava Harris-Shepard (15) spikes the ball against Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner (10) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.