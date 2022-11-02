Sioux Center easily handles first match in state volleyball tournament

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-ranked Sioux Center built early leads and fed off of its opponent’s errors to sweep No. 5 West Liberty in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Tuesday.

The Warriors dominated each set, winning all three by the same margin, 25-13.

Making their first appearance at the state tournament since losing the 3A title to Waterloo Columbus in 2017, Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp said the Warriors will not back down from any challenge.

“This is not a team that is going to settle,” Oldenkamp said. “That is why we are here. We want to compete.”

The Comets did not have answer for Willow Bleeker or Margo Schuiteman in the first set. Bleeker collected a pair of service aces and Schuiteman posted a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage while leading the Warriors with three kills.

Runs of 9-0 and 7-2 allowed the Warriors to build a sizeable advantage which allowed them to finish off the Warriors in short order.

Senior kills-leader Reagan Jansen said a strong passing performance allowed the Warriors to run their signature, fast-paced offense. She also added four blocks in the first set helped them to build momentum which lasted the remainder of the contest.

“They could not run any offense because our blocking was incredible,” Jansen said. “We ended up shutting them down with our blocking…We are not used to getting that many blocks in a game.”

In the second set, Sioux Center kills-leader Reagan Jansen took over with four kills including the set-winning kill to help the Warriors post another 25-13 win.

The Warriors closed out West Liberty in the third set by building an 8-3 lead and never giving it back.

Jansen led the Warriors with 12 kills while senior Makenna Walhof added eight of her own. Walhof also led the team with five blocks.

Bleeker finished the match with a team-high six service aces while also leading the Warriors with 29 assists.

“A super important part of serving is hitting your zones,” Bleeker said. “That is what I did well. I found where they were weak. So, just attacking that zone, I was able to get some aces out of it.”

As a team, the Warriors managed to record 10 service aces which Oldenkamp described as a “huge” boost to their offense.

“It gives us points offensively, but it also makes our defense be prepared for wherever they are going to go with the ball,” Oldenkamp said. “Serving in a facility like this can be tough, but I felt like the girls really focused and executed.”

A team effort, the Warriors posted a .333 hitting percentage on the match while holding the Comets to just a .094 mark including a -.081 in the first set.

“It is amazing,” Bleeker said. “Everyone stepped up in their roles. Tatum Schmalbeck played great defense. Emily Vos--great pickups. We were able to do our role and came out with the win.”

Oldenkamp said she hopes the sweep leaves her team “hungry for more” as the Warriors will face No. 1 Des Moines Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday.