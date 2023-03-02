DES MOINES – The shot went up. The shot hit rim. Makenna Walhof grabbed the rebound while the buzzer simultaneously sounded.

Then, Walhof breathed.

For third time since 2017 and fourth overall, the Sioux Center girls’ basketball team has reached a state championship game.

Holding off a spirited comeback from Solon in the fourth quarter, the Warriors scored a 46-44 victory in a Class 3A semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

“I was really nervous,” said Walhof one of our senior starters. “When it came out…I felt an immense amount of relief.”

Walhof forgot the word jubilation, because that is what she and her Warrior teammates had after their second-straight upset in the tournament. In Sioux Center’s quarterfinal it took out third-seeded West Marshall.

Thursday it was second-seeded Solon in a game where the Warriors trailed for all of 1 minute and 44 seconds, all in the first quarter.

“Just hoping and praying it doesn’t go in,” added fellow senior Willow Bleeker of the final shot. “They had some great looks at the end and fortunately they couldn’t put them in.”

The Warriors will face Benton Community (23-3) at 8 p.m. Friday in the title game.

It was an all-out battle from start to finish between two teams that like to play physical and it showed on the state sheet as 40 fouls were called.

Sioux Center led 22-13 at halftime and stretched that lead to 28-13 with 5:35 left in the third quarter. At that point, Solon began chipping away.

Trailing by nine after three, 33-24, the Spartans (23-3), and then by 11 seconds into the fourth, a three-point play by Anna Quillin sparked an 8-0 run. Solon leading scorer Callie Levin hit a 3-pointer, and when Hailey Miller scored inside with 3:47 left it was a 3-point game.

“Just finish,” Walhof said of the message in a timeout as Solon closed in. “Stay composed. Play like us. When we get freaked out we don’t play our best so we had to stay true to who we are and … we got it done.”

Four consecutive made free throws by Tatum Schmalbeck and Cori Harald saw Sioux Center stretch its lead back to eight, 41-33, but Solon clawed its way back forcing mistakes by the Warriors on the defensive end of the floor and hitting clutch shots on offense.

Miller hit a 3-pointer with 1:57 left to make it 41-36. A steal and a layup by Miller made it 43-40 with 1:08 to go. Then a pair of free throws by Quillin cut the margin to 1, 43-42 with 38 seconds to go.

Sioux Center answered with a pair of free throws from Bleeker and a free throw Kennedy Kooi that made it 46-42 with 18 seconds left. But Miller drove the length of the floor and scored on a layup with 9.5 to go.

The Spartans then forced another Warrior turnover with 8.1 seconds left giving them one last shot at tying the game or winning it.

After working the ball around, the ball found the hands of Hilary Wilson in the right corner and she launched a wide open three-pointer for the win. It hit the rim, bounced out and Walhof grabbed it to seal the win.

“Solon is a good team,” Sioux Center head coach Doug Winterfeld said. “They are a top four team here. They were not going to give up. They keep fighting. They put pressure on us and also made some big shots.”

“It is what it is,” Winterfeld responded how he felt when that last second shot went up. “We played hard. We did what we needed to do. When you get to this part of the season you have to have luck. There has to be luck involved. It doesn’t matter what you do, half inch longer and it is good and we are talking a whole different game.

“So, a little luck.”

What Sioux Center did to take control of the game early and maintain a solid advantage most of the way did not involve any luck.

The Warriors set the tone in the first half handling the intense 90-feet of pressure, in particular in the half court, as Solon pursued them relentlessly.

But one difference was Bleeker and a strong effort on the boards. Bleeker scored six of the Warriors first eight points, all on offensive rebounds and put backs.

Another factor was Sioux Center dominated the boards outrebounding the Spartans, 28-8, and recording 14 offensive boards in the opening half.

The Warriors would outrebound Solon, 43-28, in the game. Sioux Center would finished with 18 offensive rebounds and recorded 18 second-chance points in the game.

The Warriors also made 19 of 23 free throws, nailing them many in the clutch.

Bleeker was phenomenal on several fronts. She finished the game with 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals against just three turnovers facing Solon’s pressure.

Walhof added 14 points and seven boards. In all, eight different Warriors scored and 10 players played and contributed.

“Rebounding honestly is just a mentality thing,” Bleeker said. “You just want to have the ball more and that is what I did. I wanted the ball more. I wanted it in my hands

Now, the Warriors are in their fourth title game all-time. Sioux Center lost back-to-back title games in 2017 (Pocahontas Area) and to Crestwood of Cresco in 2018. Sioux Center also lost the 1927 six-player state title game, 38-37 to Newhall.

“I mean that is always is kind of goal, getting to the state tournament and making noise down here,” Bleeker said. “Just to be able to play for a state championship is like a dream come true.”

SIOUX CENTER (20-5) – Tatum Schmalbeck 1-6 2-3 5, Willow Bleeker 3-9 6-6 12, Reagan Jansen 2-3 2-2 6, Makenna Walhof 5-11 4-4 14, Cori Harald 0-3 2-2 2, Taya Gesink 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy Kooi 0-6 1-2 1, Margo Schuiteman 0-3 2-2 2, Maci Schmalbeck 0-0 0-0 0, Makailyn VanderWaal 2-3 0-2 4. Totals 13-44 19-23 46.

SOLON (44) – Kobi Lietz 0-4 4-4 4, Hailey Miller 6-12 4-7 17, Mia Stahle 2-7 3-4 9, Callie Levin 3-13 0-1 8, Hilary Wilson 0-6 0-0 0, Claire LaDage 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Quillin 1-3 4-7 6. Totals 12-45 15-23 44.

Sioux Center;10;12;11;13 – 46

Solon;4;9;11;20 – 44

3-point goals – Sioux Center 1-9 (T. Schmalbeck 1-4, Harald 0-1, Kooi 0-4). Solon 5-27 (Lietz 0-3, Miller 1-5, Stahle 2-7, Levin 2-6, Wilson 0-5, Quillin (0-1). Rebounds – Sioux Center 43 (Bleeker 14). Solon 28 (Quillin 11). Assists – Sioux Center 7 (Bleeker 4). Solon 6 (Levin 3). Steals – Sioux Center 6 (Bleeker 2, Jansen 2). Solon 11 (Lietz 3, Levin 3). Turnovers – Sioux Center 18 (Three with three). Solon 13 (Levin 4). Total fouls – Sioux Center 19. Solon 21. Fouled out – Harald. Levin.