SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Two state-ranked girls basketball team from neighboring Sioux County cities will compete for a berth in the state tournament.

No. 7-ranked Sioux Center (17-5) will host No. 12 Unity Christian (18-5) in the Class 3A Region 6 regional finals at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Warriors edged Spirit Lake, 50-47, in a regional semi-final game in Sioux Center Wednesday night. The Knights advanced with a 64-49 semi-final win over No. 15 West Lyon in Orange City.

In the only meeting between the two teams this season, Sioux Cenetr raced past the Unity, 71-46, on Jan. 21 in Sioux Center.

A trio of Sioux Center players scored in double figures in Wednesday night's win over Spirit Lake. Senior Willow Bleeker and sophomore Makailyn Vander Waal had 11 points each, and sophomore Margo Schuiteman added 10 points.

Spirit Lake, which ended its season with a 11-12 record, was led by Taylor Schneider's 16 points.

Bleeker is Sioux Center's leading scorer and rebounder, with averages of 11.9 points and 4.6 boards per contest.

Unity, which qualified for last year's Class 3A state tournament, is led by returning First-Team All-State guard Gracie Schoonhoven, the school's all-time leading scorer.

The senior came into the West Lyon game averaging 23.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. In the win over the Wildcats Wednesday, Schoonhoven was held to 12 points, but three of her teammates also scored in double figures. Jadyn Hofmeyer led with 15, Cassady6 Dekkers had 12 and Jaelye Woudstra had 11.

In Class 3A Region 1 semi-final contest Wednesday, Cherokee lost 52-44 to Algona.

Senior Kenna Mongan scored 18 points to lead the Braves, who finished the season 12-9.

Algona, 17-6, advances to the regional finals against top-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central Saturday night in Estherville. The Midgets, the defending Class 3A state champions, advanced with a 71-17 pasting of Garner Hayfield Ventura Wednesday night.