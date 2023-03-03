DES MOINES -- Willow Bleek's overall floor game and Tatum Schmalbeck's timely three-point shooting helped lead Sioux Center to its first girls state basketball championship Friday night.

With Sioux Center's stingy defense clamping down on Benton Commmunity much of the the game, the Warriors came away with a 62-47 victory in the Class 3A title game.

After the final horn sounded, the Sioux Center players celebrated on the Wells Fargo Arena court, sharing hugs amid tears of happiness.

Bleeker, named the Class 3A All-Tournament Team Captain, led the Warriors with 17 points and three assists. Schmalbeck, who was also named to the All-Tournament Team, added 16 points, with nine coming on three shots from downtown.

The senior guard came into the finals averaging 7.9 points per game. Her final trey put Sioux Center up 50-34 with just 3:53 left in the game. The Bobcats never got closer than 12 points the rest of the contest, as the Warriors hit their free throws to seal the historic win.

The two teams entered the game boasting two of the best defenses in the state, with Benton holding opponents to an average of 38.3 points per game and Sioux Center permitting only 45.6 per contest.

Perhaps fittingly, it took nearly 2 1/2 minutes for either team to score at the start of the game. Benton got on the board first on a three-pointer by its leading scorer Zoey Junge at the 5:34 mark. Makenna Walhof answered with a layup to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Warriors then went on a 10-3 run to close out the quarter as Margo Schuiteman hit two free throws and Bleeker scored on two straight layups. Another Junge trey cut the lead to 12-6 at the quarter's end.

Schmalbeck scored eight points in the second quarter that fueled a 12-8 run for the Warriors. The senior guard nailled a pair of three-pointers midway through the quarter and then hit a two-point jumper that gave the Warriors its first double-digit lead, 24-14, with 44 seconds left in the period. Emma Townsley answered with a jumper in the lane with 27 seconds to play that cut the deficit to 24-18 at the half.

In the second half, the Warriors stretched their lead to double-digits on multiple occasions. Completed a coast-to-coast drive, Schmalbeck scored on a scoop shot and drew the foul. She completed the traditional three-point play to put the Warriors up 35-22 with 2:28 left in the third.

Beating Benton's full-court press, Jenna Twedt found Piper Nelson open for layup, as the grew to 39-29 in the fourth quarter.

Sioux Center was making its third appearance in a girls state basketball title game, finishing as the Class 2A runnerups in 2017 and 2018.

