SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Margo Schuiteman, who came off the bench as Sioux Center won its first state championship in girls basketball, is up for a national award.

Shuiteman is one of 12 finalists for the Jersey Mike's Sub of the Year award.

The sophomore is the only player from Iowa, Nebraska or South Dakota up for the award, which will be determined by an online vote by fans. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at: htpp://news.scorebooklive.com/girls-basketball/2023/03/22/vote-now-who-should-be-the-jersey-mikes-sub-of-the-year-for-2022-23-girls-basketball-season?fbclid=IwAR3G-

The sports website SBLive said it nominated 12 girls and 12 boys, from "sixth starter" types, who come off the bench due to depth or schematics, to underclassmen who shined in early opportunities, for the Jersey Mike award.

"From impact transfers, to breakout ninth and 10th graders, to elite role players, SBLive's newsroom surveyed the country for the bench players who had the best seasons, spanning every state and school size."

Schuiteman, a 6-foot-center, was Sioux Center's second-leading scorer behind senior all-state point guard Willow Bleeker. Schuiteman averaged 8.3 points per game, shooting 38 percent from three-point range and 51 percent from the field overall. She also contributed 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.

SBLive noted the sophomore, who helped Sioux Center to an Iowa Class 3A state championship run, is also a volleyball standout.

In the Warriors' title game against Benton Community, Schuiteman contributed six points, five rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.