Sioux Center's Vern Den Herder remembers driven former coach Don Shula

As Vern Den Herder finished planting his fields over the past week, he's been thinking about the past a bit more.
The Sioux Center farmer, who is now 71, has plenty of memories to reflect on from his 12-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He played in four Super Bowls and the Dolphins won two of those. One of those was the only undefeated team in NFL history with the 1972 Dolphins.
During those 12 seasons, Den Herder played for Don Shula, the NFL's all-time winnest coach with 347 victories.
On Monday, May 4, Shula died at 90.
"It brings back a lot of memories," Den Herder said. "There's a sadness in that."
Den Herder said there are three "really great" football coaches that played a huge part in his life. One was former Central College coach Ron Schipper and another one was former Dolphins' defensive line coach Mo Scary.
The third one was Shula, who Den Herder believes took a chance on him coming out of Central College. Den Herder was a ninth-round draft pick out of Central College by the Dolphins in 1971.
"I am sure he was the one that decided he was going to draft me. He was instrumental in retaining me as one of two rookies on that 1971 team," Den Herder said. "He was the one that was my coach for the remainder of my career and he showed loyalty to me in my last two years. I think I extended my career two years longer than maybe I would've if he wouldn't have been loyal to me and provided me the opportunity to be a part of those two teams."
The last time Den Herder talked to Shula was when the 1972 Dolphins team was named the greatest team in the NFL's history as part of the NFL turning 100 years old celebration.
Den Herder made the trip down to Miami and met with the rest of the players from the team but there was another special moment for the whole get-together. The celebration coincided with Shula's birthday and he was unaware the whole team was at his house.
"We surprised him. He had no idea we were going to be there. We were able to give him the well wishes," Den Herder said. "I am so happy that he had that opportunity to have that one final reunion and to be alive to be able to accept the award of his '72 undefeated team to be the number one team in the history of football."
The 1972 team gets together every five years for a reunion. Den Herder was named to Miami's All-25-year team and the All-50-year team.
After making the team in 1971, Den Herder played mostly special teams and a few downs on defense. He played a bit in the 1971 Super Bowl against the Dallas Cowboys, which allowed Den Herder to play against his childhood idol.
"Mike Ditka. He was able to lock down on me and I got a piece of a tackle, which was huge," Den Herder said.
The Cowboys went on to defeat Miami in Super Bowl VI, making Shula 0-2 in Super Bowl appearances as a coach. He coached the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, which the New York Jets won. Despite the two Super Bowl losses, Shula had a 95-35-5 record for a .704 winning percentage.
Den Herder still remembers Shula talking to each player as the Dolphins made the trip home from New Orleans after Super Bowl VI.
"Just the fact that he came up to each one of us after our first Super Bowl loss, telling us to get ready for the next season, to be focused on winning the Super Bowl," Den Herder said. "He was very driven and focused. His focus was winning a Super Bowl. When we filed in for training camp, those were the first words out of his mouth. We were focused to win a Super Bowl."
The Dolphins went 14-0 in the 1972 regular season capped off the 17-0 season by winning Super Bowl VII. The next season, the Dolphins became back-to-back champions by winning Super Bowl VIII.
"I did see a piece where they interviewed (Shula) and he said that himself. 'I was starting to be looked at as a coach that couldn't win the big one.'" Den Herder said. "I was so happy that he was able to win back-to-back Super Bowls and that one of the teams is one of the only teams that is undefeated in the history of the NFL."
Den Herder was named to the All-AFC team in 1972 and led the team with 10.5 sacks unofficially (sacks records were not maintained until the 1982 season). His unofficial total of 64.5 sacks ranks fourth on Miami's sack list.
Den Herder retired after the 1981 season since he thought the Dolphins were going with a youth movement and he didn't want to be cut. He moved back to Sioux Center and was working with a cattle feeding operation that he was a part-owner of.
During one of his lunch breaks, Shula called Den Herder.
"His first question was 'Vern, have you been running?'" Den Herder said. "I said 'No. Why? I am retired."
Shula wanted to go with two younger linebackers and to do so, he had to go with one less defensive lineman on the roster. He needed a player that could handle every position on the line, so he called Den Herder to talk him out of retirement for the 1982 season.
"I ran a real hard bargain. It took me two minutes to tell him I was coming back," Den Herder said. "The last thing he told me was to start running."
It was a blessing in disguise for Den Herder, who went on to start at nose tackle for the first time in his career. Also, Den Herder earned a severance package when he came back because of the deals of a recent NFL strike.
The Dolphins went on to play in the 1982 Super Bowl, which they lost to the Redskins. It was the fourth Super Bowl Den Herder got to play in.
"He knew that I was a team player and that I had the ability to play any position," Den Herder said. "He rewarded me for my loyalty to the team. It turned out to be a real blessing to me and my family."
From football to farmer
There was never a plan in place for Den Herder to become an NFL player. There was never a plan in place for Den Herder to become a farmer.
Still, on Tuesday night, Den Herder was resting in his chair after he finished planting the last of his soybeans for this harvest season.
Den Herder's first love was basketball and he received NCAA Division I interest coming out of Sioux Center High School. Sioux Center didn't have a football program until his sophomore season.
But Den Herder worried that D-I basketball would cut into his studies and he wanted to be a veterinarian. So he chose Central College where he played football and basketball, which turned out to be a blessing for Den Herder since it led to his unexpected path to NFL greatness.
The path also ended the veterinarian career that never happened. Den Herder had an interview with Iowa State University's vet program but he was in camp with the Dolphins in 1971. He needed to give the Dean an answer and he decided to stick it out with the Dolphins, which proved to be the right call.
However, Den Herder needed a new career path after he retired from the NFL. He owned land and was paying people to farm it. Den Herder also wanted to be self-employed, so he decided to start farming the land himself even though he had never farmed before.
"I didn't know much about it to tell you the truth," Den Herder said. "I had to rely on friends to show me. It was something that was a real challenge and it was very interesting for me to learn it from scratch."
Den Herder has been farming ever since. He's been married to his wife Diane for 49 years and they have two children and three grandchildren who all live in the Sioux Center area.
"We've become passionate about it and we are proud to be farmers. It's been a great life for us," Den Herder said. "Here's the thing I like to say. Do the best you can in all that you do. If you don't work hard, you won't be given options. My plans were all put aside but I can't say any of the options I was given were bad. Don't back yourself into a corner where you are not given options.
"I am really blessed."
