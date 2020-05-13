Sioux Center's Vern Den Herder remembers his driven former coach Don Shula

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Vern Den Herder finished planting his fields over the past week, he's been thinking about the past a bit more.

The Sioux Center farmer, who is now 71, has plenty of memories to reflect on from his 12-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He played in four Super Bowls and the Dolphins won two of those. One of those was the only undefeated team in NFL history with the 1972 Dolphins.

During those 12 seasons, Den Herder played for Don Shula, the NFL's all-time winnest coach with 347 victories.

On Monday, May 4, Shula passed away at the age of 90.

"It brings back a lot of memories," Den Herder said. "There's a sadness in that."

Den Herder said there are three "really great" football coaches that played a huge part in his life. One was former Central College coach Ron Schipper and another one was former Dolphins' defensive line coach Mo Scary.

The third one was Shula, who Den Herder believes took a chance on him coming out of Central College. Den Herder was a ninth-round draft pick out of Central College by the Dolphins in 1971.