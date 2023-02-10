HINTON, Iowa -- Capping off a perfect regular season, the Sioux Central boys raced past Hinton 63-48 Tuesday night behind All-Stater Jacob Hargens' game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Hargens, a senior guard coming off a school-record 53-point performance vs. Newell-Fonda on Tuesday night, connected on 9-of-18 shots against Hinton, including three-of-five from beyond the three-point line.

The school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, Hargens is averaging 27.3 points per game and 9.8 boards per contest this season.

The Rebels jumped out to a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter Thursday night, and increased their margin to 34-25 at halftime.

"Tonight we came out very aggressive in the first half and were able to get to the line to get out in front," Sioux Central head coach Stephen Tjaden said. "They really started packing the paint defensively, but we were able to hit some shots early and loosen them up."

Carson Boettcher added 23 points and eight rebounds for the Rebels, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 2A.

Hinton, which closed out the regular season with a 11-10 record, was led by Carson Peirce's 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Beau DeRoche added 11 points for the Blackhawks, who open postseason play at home with a Class 2A first-round contest against Boyden-Hull Monday.

Sioux Central, which finishes the regular season 21-0, begins its run for a state tournament berth with a Feb. 16 home game against either Eagle Grove or East Sac County. Those two teams meet in Sac City Monday.

"This was a nice road win against a solid team to close out the regular season. We have some things we need to tighten up in practice and I know our guys are excited for postseason play to begin," Tjaden said.