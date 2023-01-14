Sioux City East basketball player Preston Dobbs gets nominated for McDonald's All American Games, commits to play for Morningside

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City East's Preston Dobbs on Wednesday committed to play basketball for Morningside University.

Just a few hours later, he officially learned he had received a prestigious national honor.

Dobbs made the list of the 722 U.S. high school basketball players nominated to play in the McDonald's All American Games.

The senior forward is the only nominee from Siouxland, and one of just three Iowa boys nominated. The others are Omaha Biliew and Pryce Sandfort, both of Waukee. Biliew is an Iowa State recruit and Sandfort is committed to Iowa.

"It feels great," Dobbs said Friday. "I just looked at some of the names on the list. They're all high-level basketball players. It's just awesome to be in the same company as people like that."

The McDonald’s All-American Game rosters, made up of 48 players -- 24 boys and 24 girls -- will be announced on Jan. 24 on NBA Today on ESPN. The 2023 teams will compete in the All American Games at the Toyota Center in Houston on March 28.

East head coach Ras Vanderloo nominated Dobbs.

"It's a great honor for him," Vanderloo said Friday. "He's worked very hard to become the player that he is, and I'm proud of him."

As a junior, Dobbs earned Second-Team All-Missouri River Conference honors after averaging 12.1 points per game. This season, Dobbs has helped lead East to a 10-record and the No. 14 ranking in Iowa Class 5A.

Heading into Friday night's game against Le Mars, Dobbs stood as the Black Raiders' second-leading scorer with 15.4 points per game, just behind Fitzy Grant's 16.6 points per game. Dobbs has made 60.4% of his two-point shots, 60% of his three-point attempts and 73.3% of his free throws. He is also averaging 5.5 rebounds per game.

Dobbs is East's first McDonald's All American Games nominee since Aiden Vanderloo received the honor three years ago.

Players are nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, based on a range of athletic and scholastic criteria.

This year’s class of nominees hail from 44 states and the District of Columbia. Texas leads with 93 nominees, followed by California at 73 and Florida at 65. No girls or boys from Nebraska made the list, and just one player from South Dakota was nominated -- Hilary Behrens of Brandon Valley.

The McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, comprised of high school analysts, prep scouts, media and basketball coaches, will narrow down the list of nominees to the final 48 players.

Past McDonald's All American Games have featured rising stars who went on to become NBA or WNBA legends, such as Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Kobe Bryant and Breanna Stewart.