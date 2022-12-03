Sioux City East boys open season with double-digit win over Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City East boys basketball team opened their regular season Friday night with a 70-58 victory over rival Bishop Heelan.

The Black Raiders jumped out to a 19-14 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to 36-24 at halftime and 54-39 at the end of three periods.

Junior guard Fitzy Grant led East with 17 points. Senior guard Sam Jons tallied 15 points and senior forward Cole Ritchie added 11.

The Crusaders were led by senior Sam Skinner, who had 14 points. Matt Noll, a 6' 8" junior, contributed 14 points and Beau Chamberlain was also in double-figure scoring with 11 points.

Heelan, who opened the regular season with a road win over Treynor Thursday night, fell to 1-1.