Sioux City East boys withstand Heelan rally to remain unbeaten

SIOUX CITY -- Using a balanced scoring attack, the Sioux City East boys withstood a second-half Bishop Heelan rally to remain unbeaten with a 66-60 win in a battle of state ranked crosstown rivals Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders, ranked No. 7 in Iowa Class 4A, jumped out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter and increased their margin to 37-25 at halftime. The Crusaders, No. 4 in Class 3A, rallied to cut the advantage to 49-41 at the end of three periods.
Junior guard Fritzy Grant's 13 points led five East players in double-figure scoring: senior forward Brandt Van Dyke (12); senior forward Preston Dobbs and senior guard Sam Jons (11 each); and senior forward Cole Ritchie (10).
After missing the last two games due to injury, Matt Noll returned to the lineup Tuesday night to lead Heelan with 20 points. The 6-foot-8-inch junior senior also pulled down 14 rebounds.
Senior Carter Kuehl added 15 points and senior Sam Skiller had 14 points for the Crusaders, who fell to 9-3 overall and 4-3 in the Missouri River Conference.
East, which beat Heelan on the road in the first game of the season, 70-58, swept the season series with the Crusaders. The Black Raiders move to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference, two full games behind second-place teams Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.