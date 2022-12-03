Sioux City East girls rally to beat Heelan in season opener

SIOUX CITY -- Freshman guard Trishelle Miller scored 24 in her high school debut to lead the Sioux City East girls to a 69-61 come-from-behind victory over Bishop Heelan Friday night.
Heelan jumped out to a 21-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Black Raiders outscored the Crusaders 26-18 in the second quarter to cut the lead to 39-31 at the half. In the fourth quarter, East outscored Heelan 25-14.
Junior Alexa Flattery added 17 points and freshman Hudsyn Ranschau had 11 points as the Black Raiders won their regular season opener.
Senior guard Lauryn Peck had a team-high 24 points for the Crusaders. Senior Jada Newberg added 10 points.
Heelan, which lost its opener to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 62-54, dropped to 0-2.