JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Iowa State University recruit Aili Tanke recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Johnston past Sioux City East 79-51 in the regional finals Tuesday night.

The Dragons move on to the Class 5A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's state tournament, while the young Black Raiders end their season at 17-4.

Johnston (21-1) jumped out to a 21-8 at the end of the third quarter. East matched the Dragons' scoring in the second quarter, as the halftime deficit stayed at 13 points.

By the end of the third quarter, Johnson had stretched its lead to 17 points. The Dragons blew the contest open in the final stanza, outscoring East 20-9.

Molly Noelck added 13 points and Jenica Lewis had 12 for Johnston, which finished No. 2 in the IGHSAU's final Class 5A rankings.

Freshman Trishelle Miller led East with 21 points and junior Alexandra Flattery added 13.