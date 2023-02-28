DENISON, Iowa -- As Sioux City East's Preston Dobbs walked off the court Tuesday night, sophomore reserve Manasse Kasongo embraced the senior in an effort to console him.

The Black Raiders' 64-58 loss in a Class 4A substate final to Norwalk marked the end of a stellar high school career for Dobbs and five other seniors who were part of this season's regular eight-man rotation -- Brandt VanDyke, Cole Ritchie, Sam Jons, Kelynn Jacobsen and Brody Comstock.

"It's hard, being with the guys for four years," VanDyke said of the season-ending defeat. "We fought hard every day, showing up for practice. Everybody bought in."

East head coach Raz Vanderloo gave a special tribute to his seniors as he talked to the team in the locker room after the heartbreaking loss.

"Some of those kids are playing their last basketball game ever," he said. "Since they were little kids, they put in tons of hours. I love them. I thanked them for everything they've done."

Vanderloo emphasized East fell just short of reaching the state tournament.

"We just had a few shots that didn't go our way," he said. "The ball bounced a little crazy, and that's what happens in a big game."

Norwalk's leading scorer, Redek Born, poured in a game-high 25 points. The junior guard was a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line, including four late that sealed the win.

"He is a very good player," Vanderloo said. "We kind of lost track of him here and there."

The substate final at Denison High School featured an up-and-down game that showcased the athleticism of both teams.

In the decisive fourth quarter, the lead changed hands a half dozen times. A VanDyke jumper put East up 49-48 with 5:30 left in the game. After a defensive stop, VanDyke scored again on a driving layup to give the Black Raiders a 51-48 lead with 4:46 to play.

Braeden Carlson's jumper cut the East lead to 51-50. After East's Fritzy Grant missed a shot, Jack Brown canned a three-pointer to put the Warriors back on top, 53-51.

After East missed a shot on the ensuing possession, the players scrambled for the rebound and the ball. VanDyke came up with it and found Grant under the basket. The junior guard made the basket and was fouled. His free thorw gave the Black Raiders a 54-53 lead, which turned out to be their last of the game.

On the next possession, Cameron Thomas put back a missed shot as the Warriors reclaimed the lead 55-54 with just over two minutes remaining.

After East called timeout, the Black Raiders worked the ball around, but a referee whistled them for a three-second violation.

Brown then buried another three, giving Norwalk a two-possesion lead, 58-54, with less than a minute left.

The Warriors fouled Ritchie second later. The senior guard made 1-of-2 free throws to cut the lead to 58-55.

After a wild scramble for the ball on Norwalk's next possesion, Born laid the ball into the basket for a 60-55 lead with 35 seconds lefgt.

Jons' layup cut the advantage to 60-57 with 18.5 seconds remaining.

After an East timeout, the Black Raiders fouled Born again. He sank both charity shots to put the lead back up to five.

Jons hit 1-of-2 free throws with 13.1 seconds left. Born calmly sank two more charity shots to make the final score 64-58.

The Black Raiders got off to a quick start, taking a 10-3 lead. A driving layup by Grant put the Black Raiders up 19-10 at the end of the first quarter, bringing the large East crowd at Denison-Schleswig High School to their feet.

A VanDyke postup basket swelled the East advantage to 22-12 in the opening minutes of the second quarter. After a Norwalk basket, an alley up to Grant pushed the lead back up to 10 at the 6:10 mark of the quarter.

Born, who exploded for 31 points in Norwalk's substate semifinal win over Sioux City West, then started to heat up. He converted a traditional three-point play to cut the margin to 24-17. After Carlson scored a basket and East turned the ball over, Born drew a foul after driving to the basket and scoring. His free throw cut the lead to 24-22.

Two free throws by Brown tied the game at 24. A Born three-pointer put Norwalk up 32-28, but Dobbs responded with a reverse layup. Fouled on the play, he sank the charity shot to trim the lead to 32-21.

A three-pointer at the buzzer by Aiden Harder gave Norwalk a 35-32 halftime lead.

The Black Raiders played much of the second quarter without Jons and Ritchie, who were called for two and three fouls, respectively.

Grant, a junior guard, led East with 14 points. Dobbs, a Morningside University recruit, VanDyke, a Concordia University recruit, and Ritchie all added 11 points.

"It was a great high school basketball game," Vanderloo said. "I love this group. 21 wins. I wish we could have got one more."

