SIOUX CITY -- Tasleem Wilson threw for 193 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score as the Sioux City Bandits blasted the Southeast Kansas Storm, 70-46 Friday night.

Wide receiver Frederick Bruno added three TDs for the Bandits on a pass play, a kickoff return and a run.

The Bandits improved to 3-1 in the Champions Indoor Football League, a half game behind .league leading Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs, who beat Sioux City 28-18 on March 25.

In Friday night's against Southwest Kansas at the Tyson Events Center, the Bandits trailed 13-12 after the first period, but outscored the Storm 21-12 in the second quarter to take a 33-25 halftime lead.

After the intermission, Sioux City outscored the Storm 21-12 in the third quarter to take a commanding 54-37 lead heading into the final period.

Wilson, a former University of Alabama-Birmingham quarterback, completed 14-of-18 passes, with two interceptions Friday night.

Lenwood Joyner, who played at St. Augustine, led the Bandits in receiving with six catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson connected with Joyner on a 26-yard scoring strike to open the scoring in the first quarter. The duo hooked up on back-to-back scores of 31- and 21-yards in the second quarter, with the first score erasing an early 13-12 Storm lead.

A 28-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Bruno put the Bandits up 33-19 with 6:33 left in the half.

Wilson's second TD pass in the first half went 13 yards to Braden Meints at the 8L26 mark of the first period.

Ahead 33-22 at the intermission, the Bandits increased their advantage to 41-25 to start the second half as Drew Prohaska 1-yard run capped a three-play, 19-yard drive.

After Southwest Kansas closed the gap to 42-21 on a Billy Reagins five-yard scoring run, the Bandits answered with an eight-play, 23-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard Wilson run.

Southwest Kansas' Billy Reagins returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards for a score. Sioux City answered back with a 38-return for a touchdown by Bruno.

On the Bandits' next possession, Bruno ran five yards for another score. Branden Meints run on the two-point conversion put Sioux City head 52-37 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Sioux City's last TD came on a Claude Davis' 1-yard scoring run with 1:05 left, as the Bandits reached the 70-point mark.

Xavier Spann, Brandon Wright, Zac Schleuger and Akel Beard all had five tackles for the Bandits. Spann, who starred at Morningside, and Carlton Watkins each had an interception.