Sioux City Explorers in holding pattern until July start date

The players and coaches for the Sioux City Explorers are supposed to be in training camp right now at Lewis & Clark Park, prepping for 2020 season opener in Kansas City on May 19 against the T-Bones.
Instead, head coach Steve Montgomery is at home in Tampa Bay, helping his son study the history of World War II among other things.
Catcher Dylan Kelly is back in Roswell, Georgia, working for UPS and his mother's company.
Montgomery is in contact with the players he has currently signed for the 2020 season as they all wait out the next couple of months since the American Association announced a few weeks ago that the start of the campaign was going to be postponed until the start of July. There was no hard start date announced as the league waits to see the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
So right now, Montgomery and his players are spending extra time with their families while still doing what they can to prepare for what they hope is an abbreviated 2020 season.
"Obviously, it's a little bit of a setback. We should be in training camp right now. We are trying to go about business as usual," Montgomery said. "We were supposed to start in May and now it will be July. I have a mindset that this is March right now. We are just trying to prepare mentally for the season and trying to make my team as good as I can."
The X's are coming off a 57-43 2019 campaign and advanced all of the way to the American Association championship series, eventually falling to the St. Paul Saints.
The team is anxious for the season because the organization has seen a good amount of success since Montgomery took over as the manager. Since 2015, the Explorers have had four winning seasons under Montgomery and last season was the team's second trip to the championship series under his guidance.
Montgomery said the everyone is a little frustrated right now.
"I think everyone's attitude has stayed upbeat for the most part. Obviously frustrated a bit. You prepare for something this whole offseason to get to this point," Montgomery said. "They are competitors and anytime you get around an athlete, they want to compete and they are missing that."
While there may be some frustration, the Montgomery and the players understand why they can't be on the field right now.
"This has been tough. This is a crazy time in our country, not knowing when it is going to be safe and when everything is going to open back up," said Kelly, who is going to return for his fourth season with the Explorers. "Of course, I would love to be playing right now but we have to be smart and safe first and foremost. I would love to be in Sioux City playing right now. We also have to be smart and cautious before we make any decisions."
Kelly is one of 22 players signed to a contract for the 2020 season. Fifteen of those players are pitchers, so Montgomery still has some spots to fill, particularly infielders.
But it's hard to sign players currently. Usually, Montgomery would sign more players to fill out the roster after MLB spring training wrapped up. However, MLB delayed the start of their season and isn't releasing players since the rosters aren't determined yet. Once MLB resumes, it will conclude spring training, allowing Montgomery to fill out the rest of his roster.
Plus Montgomery needs contingency plans just in case any of the foreign players are unable to obtain work visas for the upcoming season with the current travel restrictions into the United States.
Carlos Sierra, Jose Taveras and Jairo Labourt (all pitchers) are the only three foreign players on Sioux City's roster so far.
"Are we going to get them in the country and if we do, when are they going to be able to play? Also, there won't be as long of a spring training to prepare so I know my pitchers won't be as stretched out so we might have to carry a few extra arms," Montgomery said. "I have a list that I have gone over the last 24 months to look to see who is playing and who is wanting to play."
However, the players who are signed to 2020 contracts won't be getting paid for the next couple of months since there are no games. They won't be paid until games resume, putting some players in some tough positions currently.
"They are picking up side work. Something where they can still work a job and still train," Montgomery said. "It's hard. They are doing anything they can to get some money in their pockets. When it comes down to it, it's uncharted times."
Kelly has found ways to keep working and to keep training for the upcoming season. He has two jobs - one with UPS and the other one working for his mother's company.
He also lives right next to his old high school, Centennial High School, allowing him a place to work out with his brother.
"When I am not playing baseball, I like to have a job and make some real money. I like to be human, it helps me appreciate how lucky I am to play professional baseball," Kelly said. "I am still training and preparing for the season. Centennial High School backs up to my neighborhood and there is a cut through the woods that my brother and I walk to every day.
"I am very fortunate to have someone to throw and lift with. My trainer has opened his gym back up this week. They are being very cautious with only allowing for people in at a time to lift. They are taking good care of us and I am very thankful for that."
Not every player is as lucky as Kelly but Montgomery said his players are doing what they need to in order to stay in shape.
"You are having to get creative for training," Montgomery said. "My guys have gotten creative and are currently doing a lot of drills work through videos. We are staying in touch with the pitchers and making tiny adjustments that we see. Hopefully they pick up on that and hopefully get to that when they are physically able to."
While there is no guarantee that there will be a season, Montgomery and Kelly both remain optimistic, especially since Kelly lives in a state, Georgia, that is opening up. Iowa, including Woodbury County, is also slowly opening up.
"Things are looking up," Kelly said. "Get some warm weather in here and get that virus out. I am very optimistic that we will play. I am looking forward to it."
