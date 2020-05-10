Sioux City Explorers in holding pattern until July start date

"They are picking up side work. Something where they can still work a job and still train," Montgomery said. "It's hard. They are doing anything they can to get some money in their pockets. When it comes down to it, it's uncharted times."

Kelly has found ways to keep working and to keep training for the upcoming season. He has two jobs - one with UPS and the other one working for his mother's company.

He also lives right next to his old high school, Centennial High School, allowing him a place to work out with his brother.

"When I am not playing baseball, I like to have a job and make some real money. I like to be human, it helps me appreciate how lucky I am to play professional baseball," Kelly said. "I am still training and preparing for the season. Centennial High School backs up to my neighborhood and there is a cut through the woods that my brother and I walk to every day.

"I am very fortunate to have someone to throw and lift with. My trainer has opened his gym back up this week. They are being very cautious with only allowing for people in at a time to lift. They are taking good care of us and I am very thankful for that."

Not every player is as lucky as Kelly but Montgomery said his players are doing what they need to in order to stay in shape.