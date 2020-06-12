Sioux City Explorers make tough decision to call off 2020 season

However, when things shifted in the wrong direction, it was a quick decision. Roost held out on this decision for awhile. Pitkin said the decision was at 50/50 for weeks but the decision tilted in the wrong way recently.

"Unfortunately, it went into the 50 where we are not playing. It's okay. We will be back strong and ready to go for 2021," Pitkin said. "John made the decision (Friday) during the meeting that we would not be playing. We held out as long as we could to get as much information as possible. Based on the info we have from the local government and Siouxland, that's when he made the decision to postpone the 2020 season.

"I would like to thank our fans and sponsors as they stuck with us as long as they could. They are a vital part of the organization and I hope we will be seeing them in 2021."

The press release went out at 4:25 p.m. Friday. Montgomery found out about the decision a couple of hours before that.

"I think my owner did what is in the best interest for Sioux City, the community, the host families, everything. He's been very supportive and I think it's a good decision for him," Montgomery said. "We are looking at 2021 now. I don't think the goals change and we are going to build a roster that all of us from Sioux City will be proud of."