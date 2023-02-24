SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have hired industry veteran Tom Backemeyer as the the new vice president and general manager of the independent baseball team.

Backemeyer, who spent the past two seasons as the executive vice president of the Vancouver Canadians, has over 20 years of minor league baseball experience.

“We are very excited to have Tom join the Explorers. He has vast experience in professional baseball that will enable the Explorers to expand our fan base throughout the community and to enhance the fan experience for all of our fans,” Explorers Chairman John Roost said in a statement.

After working his way up in the industry, including stints with the Nashville Sounds, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and Fresno Grizzlies, Backemeyer was named executive vice president of the Everett AquaSox in 2009, where he led a franchise turnaround across all categories as well as hosting the Northwest League All-Star game in 2013.

In 2015, Backemeyer was named executive vice president of the Lancaster JetHawks, where he helped rejuvenate the franchise through an increased sales focus while building the teams awareness amongst the local community. His efforts led to him being named the California League Executive of the Year in 2018.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Explorers organization and want to thank John Roost for trusting me to lead this franchise into the future," Backemeyer said in a statement. "I look forward to getting involved in the Sioux City community and working with our talented front office staff to provide a great experience for all of our fans.

Born and raised in Lincoln, Neb., Backemeyer is a graduate of Colorado State University and the University of Denver.

The Explorers begin their 31st season at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday, May 12 against the Kansas City Monarchs.