Sioux City Explorers will not play in 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a press release, the Sioux City Explorers announced on Friday that, based on a variety of factors, to postpone their 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which means the Explorers will not play a game in 2020.

“Not getting together this summer at the ballpark to enjoy the game we so dearly love will be disappointing to say the least.” Explorers owner, John Roost said in the release. “Everyone in the organization truly looks forward to putting together a great season and making a run for a championship. We know that our baseball season isn’t just a series of games; it is America’s Pastime and a passion that occupies valuable space in the hearts of all members of the Explorers family.”

This comes a season after the Explorers played for the American Association title, finishing as the runner-up to the St. Paul Saints. Since 2015, the Explorers have had four winning seasons under manager Steve Montgomery and last season was the team's second trip to the championship series under his guidance.

The Explorers also announced the team will return for the 2021 American Association season.