Sioux City Explorers will not play in 2020

In a press release, the Sioux City Explorers announced on Friday that, based on a variety of factors, to postpone their 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which means the Explorers will not play a game in 2020.
“Not getting together this summer at the ballpark to enjoy the game we so dearly love will be disappointing to say the least.” Explorers owner, John Roost said in the release. “Everyone in the organization truly looks forward to putting together a great season and making a run for a championship. We know that our baseball season isn’t just a series of games; it is America’s Pastime and a passion that occupies valuable space in the hearts of all members of the Explorers family.”
This comes a season after the Explorers played for the American Association title, finishing as the runner-up to the St. Paul Saints. Since 2015, the Explorers have had four winning seasons under manager Steve Montgomery and last season was the team's second trip to the championship series under his guidance.
The Explorers also announced the team will return for the 2021 American Association season.
However, the American Association will have a 2020 season with six teams in the league. Joining with the Sioux City Explorers in making the decision to suspend operations for the 2020 season are five other teams - the Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs and Texas AirHogs. Each team will return to full operations for the 2021 season.
The other six teams will operate this season as the American Association will begin a six-team, 60-game season with fans in attendance on Friday, July 3, the league office announced Friday. The full schedule will be announced on Monday, June 15. The American Association will begin the season operating out of three hubs, with games hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries. Each team will play 42 of their 60 games in their hub to limit travel.
The American Association will experiment with new roster rules in 2020, highlighted by the elimination of rookie, LS and veteran minimums and maximums on rosters, and a draft of players from non-participating clubs to allow the best possible talent available to play this season. The regular season will end on September 10, with a five-game American Association Finals pitting the top two teams from the regular season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!