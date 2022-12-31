Sioux City Journal's Top 10 sports stories of 2022

It was a year of celebrations in 2022 as Siouxland amateur teams and individuals captured titles in multiple sports. Those championship seasons top The Journal sports department's list of the Top 10 stories of the year.

No. 1. Musketeers bring home Clark Cup

Behind the sterling play of goalkeeper Alex Tracy, the Sioux City Musketeers in May captured their fourth USHL post-season championship trophy and first in 20 years.

The Muskies defeated the Madison Capitols in the best-of-five-game Clark Cup finals, 3-1. Nick Pierre scored the game-winning goal in overtime at the 5:48 mark in the decisive game on Mary 21 in Madison.

Tracy, named the Most Valuable Player of the Clark Cup Playoffs, recorded three shutouts in the post-season, limiting opponents to just 16 goals in 10 games. His 1.59 goals-against-average was the lowest among playoff goalies in the USHL, the nation’s only Tier I junior hockey circuit.

Tracy also earned the USA Hockey Goaltender of the Year award, which honors the nation’s best amateur goalie in the country.

The Musketeers, who also won Clark Cups in 1982, 1986 and 2002.

After leading Sioux City to the title last spring, head coach Luke Strand accepted an assistant coaching job with Ohio State's hockey team.

No. 2. Seat controversy clouds future of Explorers

The owner of the Explorer and city leaders spent much of the year fighting over the seating in the city-owned Lewis & Clark Park.

Explorers owner John Roost implored the city to replace all 3,070 box and general admission seats, warning the deteriorating condition of the plastic seats presented a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city. Weeks before the start of the 2022 season, Roost told the The Journal the team might not play in the stadium if the seats weren't replaced, saying he was prepared to move the team to another market if negotiations with city officials fail.

The City Council said the city doesn't have sufficient funds to replace all of the seats at once, but offered to do so in phases over several years. The city budgeted around $135,000 to buy 770 seats, which they originally said were scheduled to arrive in August. Later, they said the seats wouldn't get here until January and wouldn't be installed until next spring.

In September, the Council voted 4-1 to reject a plan to spend an estimated $433,727 to replace over 2,300 seats, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore casting the lone vote in favor of the project.

Roost, who said he had helped extricated fans from seats after they had collapsed, said the seating is the latest in a long list of capital improvements that city officials have balked paying for over the years despite the items being covered under the team's lease with the city.

The Explorers finished the season 49-51, one game short of earning a wild card berth in the playoffs.

No. 3. Dakota Valley boys win elusive state basketball title

Behind the play of First-Team All-State junior guards Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley blew out Sioux Valley 82-55 in the Class A championship game in Rapid City in March.

Rosenquist scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while Bruns was right behind with 24 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Both earned spots on the All-Tournament Teams.

It was sweet revenge for the Panthers, who entered the 2021 tournament as the No. 1 seed but lost to Sioux Valley in the semi-finals after leading by 15 points in the second half. A year earlier, Daktoa Valley qualified for state as the No. 2 ranked team, but the tournament was cancelled due to COVID.

Bruns, who averaged 24.2 points and nine rebounds per game duing the 2021-22 season, was named the South Dakota Class A Player of the Year.

One other Siouxland school also brought home a state basketball championship in 2022. In a battle of Siouixalnd Conference rivals, the Rock Valley boys drubbed Central Lyon, 74-51, to win the Class 2A title.

Senior Landyn Van Kekerix recorded 26 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Bryson Van Grootheest had 25 points and four assists for the senior-dominated Rockets, who won their fifth state championship and first since 2010.

Van Grootheest, Van Kekerix and senior teammate Sam Remmerde were all named to the All-Tournament Team.

No. 4. Elk Point-Jefferson wins first football title

After getting blown out by Winner 52-14 in the state semi-finals a year earlier, EP-J got sweet renenge against Warriors in the Class 11B title game at the DakotaDome in November.

Senior running back Lucas Hueser ran 31 yards late in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score as the Huskies upset the two-time defending champions, 21-14, snapping the Warriors' 34-game winning streak.

The EP-J defense withstood a furious comeback by the top-ranked Warriors, who drove 40 yards in 14 plays to the Huskies' 16-yard line. But on fourth and eight with just 55 seconds left, EP-J's Jakob Scarmon interecepted a Winner pass to seal the victory.

Hueser, who rushed for 119 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns, was named the Joe Robbie Most Valuable Player.

Two other Siouxland schools captured state football titles this year. Behind quarterback Zach Lutmer, a University of Iowa recruit, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock won its first state championship in 16 years. Remsen St. Mary's, led by quarterback Cael Ortmann, part of a large senior contingent, brought home its second title in three years.

No. 5. Carson Noecker makes history

The Hartington-Newcastle senior became the first four-time individual boys cross country champion in Nebraska, regardless of class.

Noecker set a new state record with his time of 14:58.3 to win the Class C race at the state cross country meet in Kearney in November.

The fourth straight title capped a year of long distance running dominance for Noecker, who attends Hartington Cedar Catholic. In September, he ran the fastest cross country time in his division at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in Irvine, Calif.

Last spring, Noecker again won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Class C state track meet. He won the 3,200 in a time of 9:16.05, 44.25 seconds faster than the next closest competitor, and also finished first in the 1,600 title by running 4:19.61.

No. 6: Jalyn Gramstad leads Northwestern to national title

The sophomore quarterback put on a show for the crowd at Durham County Memorial Stadium and a nationally televised audience as the Red Raiders beat Keiser (Fla.) 25-25 to capture the school's third NAIA championship and first since 1983.

Gramstad finishing with 148 yards rushing on 22 carries, with many of the yards coming on key third down scrambles. The dual-threat QB also passed for 247 yards and three more scores.

Gramstad, who was named the Offensive Player of the Game, played defense for the Raiders his first two years on campus, but was switched to quarterback during last spring's practice. He emerged as the team's leading rusher, scoring 23 TDs on the ground, second most in the NAIA.

Northwestern's defense, led by All-American linebacker Parker Fryar, limited opponents to just 10.8 points per game.

The Raiders finished 12-1, with the only loss coming to GPAC rival Morningside in the first game of the season, 30-29. Morningside, the defending NAIA champion, went 11-0 before being upset by Keiser at home in the quarterfinals, 29-28.

No. 7: Siouxland schools capture pair of state volleyball titles

Western Christian dethroned top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A state championship match in Coralville, Iowa, while Hartington Cedar Catholic knocked off top-ranked Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 final in Lincoln, Neb.

Trailing 13-9 and 14-11 in the fifth and deciding set, second-ranked Western Christian scored the final five points of the match to stun Dike-New Hartford 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 13-25, 16-14.

It was the 10th meeting in a 2A state championship match since 2003 between the two powers. Wolfpack had won the first three, but the Wolverines had won the last six title games, including last year.

Western's Stella Winterfield finished with 24 kills and 15 digs and was named the captain of the all-tournament team. Senior Abby VerBurg was also named to the team.

In the fourth meeting of the year between the two Northeast Nebraska rivals, Cedar Catholic prevailed in a five-set thriller over Norfolk Catholic 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8.

Senior outside hitter Laney Kathol, a Wayne State College recruit, led the way for Cedar with 26 kills, including the last three for the Trojans.

No. 8: Charger Dome envisioned for Briar Cliff campus

The Sioux City college in October announced plans for a $12 million inflatable dome for a variety of athletic teams to practice and compete.

The 100,400-square-foot indoor recreation center will feature a turf field and a three- to four-lane track. It will be used for the varsity football, golf, soccer, softball and track and field teams, as well as for intermural sports, academic research, student gatherings and community activities.

The dome will be built at the site of the Guarneri practice fields, on the west side of campus. A 25,000-square-foot parking lot will be added next to the dome.

The private four-year university set a fundraising goal of nearly $12 million. College officials said they have secured a "lead gift," but did not elaborate. Naming rights ranging from $250,000 to $10 million were still available.

No. 9: South Sioux City girls claim state wrestling crown

The Cardinals scored 95 team points to win the first-ever Nebraska School Activities Association girls wrestling title in Omaha.

Six of the seven girls who competed at the state tournament also came home with individual medals, including two first-place medals from Selena Zamora and Yohaly Quinones.

Selena Zamora was part of the state's first aunt-niece duo with fellow state qualifier Jackie Zamora.

No. 10. L-B senior becomes world-class archer

Alise Brockhaus, a 2022 Lawton-Bronson graduate, won the National Archery in the Schools Program's Western National 3-D shooting tournament in Utah in April. (Archers take aim at foam animals in the competition). She also finished seventh in a separate bullseye shooting tournament.

A month earlier, Brockhaus also brought home an individual state champion, with high scores of 295 in both bullseye and 3D shooting which is almost as close to perfect as possible.