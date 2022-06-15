Sioux City Knights perform well at 2022 USA Special Olympic Games

Twelve athletes from the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics organization competed last week at the U.S. Special Olympic Games in Orlando last week, and all of them won at least one medal in the Florida city.

Three of those athletes — Mitchell Betsworth, Josh Davis and Amanda Bride — earned four medalist in powerlifting.

Betsworth had a clean sweep in the powerlifting event, winning in the squat, bench press, deadlift in the overall competition.

Davis, meanwhile, was second overall behind Betsworth. He placed second in the bench press and third in squat and deadlift.

Bride was also third overall in her powerlifting division. She was second in deadlift, third on the bench press and fourth in squat.

Three-medal winners

Christina Rasmussen, swimming: Rasmussen placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100 freestyle.

She also placed eighth in the 50 backstroke.

Desiree Peterson, swimming: Peterson’s highest-placing finish was second in the 100 individual medley. Peterson also was seventh in the 100 backstroke and fifth as a member of the 4x50 relay.

Preston Stevens, swimming: Stevens was the 50-freestyle champion, while also getting a fifth-place medal in the 4x50 relay. Stevens was also seventh in the 50 breaststroke.

Tasha Conklin, bowling: Conlin was first in unified team while also getting second in unified doubles with unified partner Kevin Conklin. She was also sixth in singles play.

Jessica Copple, powerlifting: Copple earned bronze medals in bench press, deadlift and overall.

Two-medal winners

Billy Habermann, tennis: Habermann won two medals in singles play and mixed doubles play.

One-medal winners

Jesse Pease, golf: Pease placed fourth in golf, as he did so with unified partner Jason Pease.

Miracle League

The Miracle League of Sioux City announced Wednesday that four athletes will play in the 2022 All-Star weekend in September in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The four athletes are Braden Moriarty, Dewey Moman, Jacob Simons and Kameron Oberreuter.

