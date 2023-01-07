Sioux City Metros stand atop Midwest High School Hockey League after first half of season

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros lost eight players, including their top two scorers, from the 2021-22 squad that advanced to the quarterfinals of the Midwest High School Hockey League.

With just two seniors on the roster this year, the Metros sit atop the regular season standings, sporting a 14-3 record at the midway point of the season

“We got off to a pretty hot start. We lost our first game, but we bounced back and went on a 11-game winning streak,” senior captain Joe Hope said.

Joe Hope of Sioux City Metros hockey Joe Hope with the Sioux City Metros at the IBP Ice Arena in Sioux City, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Cash Frigge of Sioux City Metros hockey Cash Frigge with the Sioux City Metros hockey team at the IBP Ice Arena in Sioux City, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

“We’re definitely buzzing on all cylinders,’’ added junior center Cash Frigge. “We’re passing the puck well. We’ve been really good on the powerplay; that’s been one of the key factors this season.”

Nate Solma of Sioux City Metros hockey Nate Solma with the Sioux City Metros hockey team at the IBP Ice Arena in Sioux City, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Metros head coach Chad Lynch said the team is well balanced, boasting two top lines that produce a lot of points. One is led by right wing Nate Solma, who is tied for third in the league for most points (34) and most goals (20). The Bishop Heelan junior also has 14 assists.

Coach Chad Lynch Sioux City Metros hockey Head Coach Chad Lynch of the the Sioux City Metros hockey team at the IBP Ice Arena in Sioux City, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

“He has a knack for the puck. He’s got a wicked good shot, and he’s just super fast,” Lynch said of Solma. “He plays with a couple of kids on his line — Karson Fitch and Ryan Headquist — who are tremendous passers of the puck, so that really helps him out. It frees him up to get into open areas, and that’s what he’s been doing.”

Fitch, a junior from Heelan, is the team’s second-leading scorer, totaling 8 assists and 10 goals for 28 points. Hedquist, a sophomore from South Sioux City, has eight goals and seven assists for 15 points.

The Metros’ third and fourth-highest scorers are both defenseman — Grant Harder, a junior from Dakota Valley, and Hope, a senior from Sioux City East. Harder has 12 goals and 14 assists, while Hope has five goals and 20 assists.

Grant Harder of Sioux City Metros hockey Grant Harder with the Sioux City Metros hockey at the IBP Ice Arena in Sioux City, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

“Both of our lines are incredibly fast, and they give a lot of pressure,” Lynch said. “What that does is it frees up our defense when we’re in their zone. Their players have to get down there and defend (Solma) because it takes more than one person to defend (Solma). So that leaves our D wide open. That’s why Grant and Joe have scored so many goals and assists.”

Hope’s 20 assists are the second most in the league, one less than co-leaders Erick Bachtle and William Biggar of Kansas City and Isaiah Conrad of the Quad Cities.

“I’m basically looking for the open guys that have the shot, looking for the guys that are going to be able to put the puck in the net the easiest,” said Hope, who takes a lead role on the team’s power plays. “The boys are open so it’s working out.”

In addition to Solma, who is seven points behind league leader Erick Bachtle of Kansas City, the Metros have four other players in the top 25 in scoring: Fitch (tied for 11th with 28 points); Harder (tied for 13th with 26 points); Hope (tied for 14th with 25 points); and junior forward Blaze Bauer (tied for 22nd with 21 points).

Landon Toft of Sioux City Metros hockey Landon Toft with the Sioux City Metros hockey team at the IBP Ice Arena in Sioux City, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Frigge has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points, and senior forward Landon Topf, one of three team captains (with Hope and Solma), has two goals and nine assists for 11 points.

Goalie Lochlin Jackson leads the league in wins (14), including three shutouts, and has 342 saves, tied for sixth best in the league.

“He was our anchor the first month or so into this season,” Lynch said. “He struggled a little bit in December. We’re going to expect him to keep us in some games here coming down the stretch.”

Lochlin Jackson of Sioux City Metros hockey Goaltender Lochlin Jackson with the Sioux City Metros at the IBP Ice Arena in Sioux City, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Jackson, who has started at goalie since he was a freshman, is part of a large junior class on the Metros’ roster this year.

“We’ve all been playing with each other since we were 4,” Solma said. “We’re all pretty close. The team chemistry is there.”

Lynch, whose son, Brenden, was a senior forward on last year’s squad, has watched this year’s players grow, serving as a youth hockey coach for the last 14 years. In his first year as the Metros head coach, he served as an assistant the previous four years under former head coach Jesse Monell.

Though pleased with the Metros’ strong start, Lynch cautioned the team faces a tough stretch of games in the second half, starting Saturday with a road contest at second-place Omaha. Sioux City, which is one point ahead of Omaha, meets the Lancers three more times after that. The Metros also have four contests left with the third-place Kansas City Jets, who have won the MHSHL postseason tournament the last three seasons.

“The strength of our schedule really starts Saturday,” Lynch said.

In practices during the holiday break, the head coach has emphasized shoring up the team’s defensive play.

“It’s fun winning shootouts,” he said. “But, sooner or later, you run into a really good goalie that shuts that down and the next thing you know, you’re down five, nothing. You’ve got to play solid defense.”

Harder said the team knows it must continue to improve to win the league title and qualify for the national tournament.

“We started to get lazy and sloppy a little bit toward the end of the first half of the season,” Harder said. “We have to keep skating hard. We can’t let off the gas pedal.”

Sioux City Metros hockey practice Blaze Bauer, center, handles the puck during a Sioux City Metros practice Wednesday at the IBP Ice Arena. The Metros are in first place of the…

Sioux City Metros hockey practice Sioux City Metros head coach Chad Lynch shouts out instructions to the team during a practice Wednesday at the IBP Ice Arena.

Sioux City Metros hockey practice Sioux City Metros goaltender Lochlin Jackson prepares to defend a shot from Blake Dunagan during a practice Wednesday at the IBP Ice Arena.