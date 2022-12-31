Sioux City Musketeers best Madison Capitols in rematch of Clark Cup Finals

Musketeers' Ben Doran steals the puck from his opponents during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' Benjamin Poitras looks for a pass vs. the Madison Capitols at the Tyson Events Center Friday night. Sioux City won 4-2 in a rematch of last season's Clark Cup Finals.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
The Sioux City Musketeers' Kevin Fitzgerald takes a shot past Madison Capitols' Jan Olenginski at the Tyson Events Center Friday night.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' Ryan Conmy faces off against Capitols' Trey Ausmus in the first period during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' Ryan Conmy passes the puck during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' Sawyer Scholl takes a shot as Capitols' Trey Ausmus defends him during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' Max Strand looks for a shot at the goal during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' Grant Slukynsky, right, tries to make a shot during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' Ryan Conmy takes a shot at the goal during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' Ty Hanson faces off against Capitols' Brendan Lamb during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' Garrett Brown keeps the puck away from Capitols' Jonah Aegerter during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Musketeers' goaltender Croix Kochendorfer makes a save during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
SIOUX CITY — In a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Final, the Sioux City Musketeers skated past the Madison Capitols 4-2 Friday night.
Sioux City beat the Capitols in the best-of-five-game Clark Cup finals 3-1 in May to win their first trophy in 20 years.
In Friday's home contest, the Musketeers lit the lamp before some fans even had a chance to get to their seat. Finn Loftus buried his second goal of the season at the 1:11 mark of the opening frame to make it 1-0.
Madison tied the score with a late tally in the period as Max Nagel ricocheted a pass into the net at the 18:55 mark.
In the second period the Musketeers took advantage of the extra man on a Madison penalty to take a lead. Ben Poitras who was open next to the net buried a rebound for his seventh of the season at the 10:11 mark.
Musketeers' Sawyer Scholl takes a shot as Capitols' Trey Ausmus defends him during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Musketeers' Ty Hanson faces off against Capitols' Brendan Lamb during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Musketeers' Garrett Brown keeps the puck away from Capitols' Jonah Aegerter during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Musketeers' Ryan Conmy faces off against Capitols' Trey Ausmus in the first period during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
It was a year of celebrations in 2022 as Siouxland amateur teams and individuals captured titles in multiple sports. Those championship seasons top The Journal sports department's list of the Top 10 stories of the year.
Musketeers' Ryan Conmy faces off against Capitols' Trey Ausmus in the first period during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Musketeers' Sawyer Scholl takes a shot as Capitols' Trey Ausmus defends him during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Musketeers' Ty Hanson faces off against Capitols' Brendan Lamb during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Musketeers' Garrett Brown keeps the puck away from Capitols' Jonah Aegerter during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.