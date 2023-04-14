SIOUX FALLS -- Ben Doran's goal in overtime lifted the Sioux City Musketeers to a 4-3 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday night, clinching a USHL playoff berth for the defending Clark Cup champions.

With just three games left in the regular season, the Musketeers have secured the fifth seed in the first-round of the playoffs, which begins April 24. Sioux City is guaranteed to travel to Kearney, Neb. to face the fourth-seed Tri-City Storm.Tri-City will host all three games in the best out of three-game series.

Under the USHL's playoff format, the Musketeers would not get to host a game in the first two rounds.

Sioux City jumped out to a 2-0 lead Friday night at Denny Sanford Premier Center after first-period goals by Dylan Godbout, his 14th of the year, with 5:26 gone in the game, and Kaden Shahan's 17th goal at the nine minute mark.

Sioux Falls answered with a Kazimier Sobieski goal to cut the lead to 2-1 at the 17:29 mark in the period.

Finn Loftus' sixth goal of the season put the Musketers back up by two after 1:36 in the second period.

The Stampede rallied to tie the score on two goals in the third quarer, the first unassisted by Kazimier Sobieski at 11:46, and the second by Ryan Gordon with just two minutes left in regulation.

Doran's game-winning goal in overtime was assisted by Sam Deckhut and Tomi Leppanen.

Croix Kochendorf picked up his 11th win of the season for th Muskies, turning away 25-of-28 shots on goals.

Sioux City (28-26-2-3) finishes its two-game weekend stretch at the Waterloo Blackhawks Saturday night.

The Musketeers end the regular season with home games vs. Omaha, Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.

The top six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs. Fargo has a commanding hold on the top spot in the Western Conference, with Lincoln and Waterloo battling for the second seed, with the two teams separated by just a point heading into Saturday night's games.

The top two seeds in each conference receive byes in the first round, while the #3 and #6 teams and the #4 and #5 seeds meet in a three-game series, beginning April 24. All three games will be played at the highest seed's rink.

The winner of the #3 vs. #6 series will play the #1 seed, while the winner of the #4 vs. #5 series will meet the #2 seed in the conference semifinals, April 28–April 30. The three-game series will be played at the higher seed on three consecutive nights.

The winners of the semifinals matchups will face off in a best-of-five conference final series, May 5-11, with games 1, 2 and 5 at the higher seed and games 3 and 4 at the lower seed.

The Eastern and Western Conference champions will meet for the Clark Cup Final, a best-of-five series, May 13-23.

The Musketeers claimed their first Clark Cup in 20 year last season, beating Madison 3 games-to-1 in the finals.

Sioux City has has been on a roll late in the season, winning eight of their last 11 games.