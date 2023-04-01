FARGO, N.D. -- Goalie Samuel Urban turned away 34 of 36 shots as the Sioux City Musketeers posted a 3-2 road win over the Fargo Force Friday night.

Fargo went to their top goal scorer Cole Knuble at the 12:07 mark of the opening period to take their only lead of the game. Knuble weaved through the Sioux City defense to score his 28th of the year.

The lead lasted for exactly six minutes. Tomi Leppanen wrested his fourth goal of the season at the 18:07 mark of the first and tied the game 1-1.

In the second, Sioux City began with a power play that bled over from the end of the first for 1:52. Tyler Hotson punched home a rebound for his 15th goal of the campaign at the 1:54 mark, just two seconds after the man advantage had expired.

Sioux City was 0-of-3 on the power play, while Fargo was 0-of-2.

At 10:14 the Force turned to another top goal scorer with, Owen Mehlenbacher scoring his 17th of the year, tying the game at 2.

In the last period, Ty Hanson scored the game-winning goal, finding the back of the net for the fifth time this season on a seeing eye puck.

Fargo outshot the Musketeers by just one, 36-35. Urban stopped 34 of those shots to earn his second victory in the USHL and his first in a starting effort.

The losing streak for Fargo has now extended to a season high five games. The Musketeers (25-24-2-3) finish the month of March with a 6-4-0-0 record.

Fargo and Sioux City were set to meet again Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. Results of the contest were too late for the Journal's print deadline.

The Musketeers also host the Waterloo Blackhawks at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.