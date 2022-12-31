 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Musketeers edge Madison in rematch of Clark Cup Finals

SIOUX CITY -- In a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Final, the Sioux City Musketeers skated past the Madison Capitols 4-2 Friday night.

Sioux City beat the Capitols in the best-of-five-game Clark Cup finals 3-1 in May to win their first trophy in 20 years.

In Friday's home contest, the Musketeers lit the lamp before some fans even had a chance to get to their seat. Finn Loftus buried his second goal of the season at the 1:11 mark of the opening frame to make it 1-0.

Madison tied the score with a late tally in the period as Max Nagel ricocheted a pass into the net at the 18:55 mark.

In the second period the Musketeers took advantage of the extra man on a Madison penalty to take a lead. Ben Poitras who was open next to the net buried a rebound for his seventh of the season at the 10:11 mark.

Madison again responded as Brendan Lamb buried one over five minutes later to tie the contest 2-2.

In the third period, Dylan Godbout gave Sioux City the lead just a few minutes into the period. Godbout’s seventh of the season came on the power play in which the Muskies went 1-for-4 in.

The Capitols on the other hand went 0-for-5 with the man advantage, including three chances in the third period.

The Musketeers improved to 12-9-4 overall and 9-3-2 when playing in the Tyson Events Center. A big crowd was expected for Saturday night's annual New Year's Eve contest against rival Omaha.

