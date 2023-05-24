SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers announced Wednesday the team has elevated scouting director Sean Clark to general manager.

Clark succeeds Troy G. Ward as GM of the USHL program. Ward was named the associate head coach of the Minnesota State University men’s hockey program earlier this week.

Clark, who has been with the Muskies since 2018, served as Director of Scouting during the 2022-23 season, and has also been the Director of Player Personnel. During his five seasons, Sioux City has seen nine players drafted into the NHL, including three second round picks.

"Sean Clark will continue the great tradition of general managers in Sioux City,” Ward said in a statement. “He’s paid his dues with both Omaha and Sioux City and he’ll be special in all aspects of being a general manager. He’s a wonderful person with a good understanding of how the USHL works and how to continue the success in Sioux City."

Clark thanked managing partner Lloyd Ney and the Musketeer ownership for his new opportunity.

“Through my experience with the Musketeers, I've come to know this as a special place," he said in a statement. "The Siouxland community is built upon hard working and resilient people, and our team will play to that identity. My goal is to build a team the Musketeer fan base and Sioux City will be proud of.”

Prior to coming to Sioux City, the Warren, MI native served as scouting director for the Omaha Lancers (2013-2016), and assistant director of USHL Central Scouting (2010-2013).

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, he served as the captain of the Blugolds for two-seasons, before he finished his playing career with the Bakersfield Condors of the ECHL.