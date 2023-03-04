LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Stars scored a short-handed goal with 39 seconds to play in regulation to break a three-all tie and walked away with a 5-3 win over the Sioux City Musketeers.

Early it was the Stars grabbing a quick two goal lead. Only 3:18 into the contest German Yavash notched his sixth goal of the season. And Doug Grimes scored his first of the game just a couple of minutes later at 5:51 and gave Lincoln a 2-0 lead.

The Musketeers began their comeback at the 9:53 mark of the period. On the man advantage, Tyler Hotson scored on a quick wrister, his 13th of the season to cut the deficit in half.

On a highlight, circus-esque goal, Kaden Shahan was fed the puck on a long pass from Dylan Godbout, Shahan on a breakaway was pulled down from behind. As he was falling in front of the crease he flicked his stick at the puck, that found it’s way into the twine to tie the game 2-2.

In the following 20 minutes, Lincoln again struck first. At the eight-minute mark, Grimes scored his second of the game and 15th of the season. Sioux City responded at 15:02 when Tyler Hotson found Ryan Conmy on a beautiful back hand pass in front of the crease. Conmy netted his conference leading 27th goal of the season and tied the game 3-3.

The third saw no scoring until the final minute of play. A hooking penalty sent Lincoln’s Antonio Fernandez to the box and put the Musketeers on the power play with 1:54 left to play in the game. Sioux City lost control of the puck, and Lincoln was unsuccessful on their first attempt on the breakaway but eventually tucked in the rebound to take a stunning 4-3 lead on the short handed goal from Patrick Raftery.

Brennan Ali added a short handed goal moments later to finish off the game.

Cameron Whitehead was awarded the win in net for the Stars as he turned away 28 of 31 shots. Axel Mangbo was handed the loss for the Muskies, stopping 26 of 30 shots.

The Musketeers return to Tyson Events Center for a 3:05 p.m. Sunday matchup with the Waterloo Black Hawks.