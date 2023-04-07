SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers enter a two-game weekend looking to not only clinch a berth in the USHL playoffs, but also prepare for another deep post-season run.

"We’re using these games to try to win and get points and solidify our playoff spot, but, more importantly, get better, improve and be playing our best hockey at the end of the season when we get into the playoffs," Musketeers head coach Jason Kersner said Thursday.

The reigning Clark Cup champions stand in fifth place in the U.S. Hockey League's Western Conference with a 26-25-2-3 mark. With wins at home Friday night vs. Tri City and Saturday at Des Moines, the Muskies would cement a playoff spot.

The top six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs. The Sioux Falls Stampede (21-28-4-3) are in sixth play in the Western Conference, eight points behind the Muskies, while Des Moines (20-27-5-3) is in seventh place, nine points behind Sioux City.

Tri City (32-18-3-3) comes to the Tyson Events Center Friday in fourth place, 13 points ahead of the Muskies.

The Storm is just a point behind second place Waterloo (25-20-1) and third place Lincoln (33-19-3-1). Fargo (37-13-2-4) has a commanding hold on the top spot.

With just six regular season games left, Kersner acknowledged the Musketeers most likely won't move above fifth place.

That means Sioux City would not host a playoff game during the first two rounds, under USHL's format.

The top two seeds in each conference receive byes in the first round, while the #3 and #6 teams and the #4 and #5 seeds meet in a three-game series, beginning April 24. All three games will be played at the highest seed's rink.

The winner of the #3 vs. #6 series will play the #1 seed, while the winner of the #4 vs. #5 series will meet the #2 seed in the conference semifinals, April 28–April 30. The three-game series will be played at the higher seed on three consecutive nights.

"For us to have any deep playoff success, we’re going to have to be road warriors," Kersner said.

For the first round, the Musketeers would have to travel to Waterloo, Lincoln or Kearney.

"I think they can finish in any order," he said of the Blackhawks, Stars and Storm. "I don’t think we’ll end up knowing who we’re playing until the final weekend or maybe even the final day of the season."

The Musketeers finish the regular season at home against Omaha on Saturday, April 22. The team likely will have to quickly pack up and get on a bus the very next day for the first game of the series Monday.

It’s a quick turnouard from the end of the regular season," he said. "You could potentially be playing five games in six days. It just makes for a physically demanding and grueling series."

The winners of the semifinals matchups will face off in a best-of-five conference final series, May 5-11, with games 1, 2 and 5 at the higher seed and games 3 and 4 at the lower seed.

The Eastern and Western Conference champions will meet for the Clark Cup Final, a best-of-five series, May 13-23.

The Musketeers claimed their first Clark Cup in 20 year last season, beating Madison 3 games-to-1 in the finals.

After the season, Musketeers head coach Luke Strand left to become an associate head coach at Ohio State, and general manager Andy Johnson left to become a scout for the Los Angeles Kings.

Troy G. Ward, a former scout for the Vancouver Canucks, stepped in as Sioux City's new general manager. Kersner, a longtime junior hockey coach, including a stint as a Muskies assistant in 2021, succeeded Strand as the top coach behind the bench.

Sioux City also lost some key performers off last season's championship squad. But the Muskies returned captain Grant Slukynsky, assistant captain Dylan Godbout and assistant captain Ben Doran. Kersner said the trio have delivered valuable contributions both on and off the ice.

"If you asked me for one thing that has defined ourseason, it would be those three guys and the steady hand and leadership that they provide for everybody in the organization," the coach said.

Leading the Musketeers in scoring has been rookie Ryan Commy. The forward from Alexandria, Va. is among the league leaders with 30 goals.

"It’s an impressive number for anybody, but certainly impressive for a first-year player," Kersner said. "He’s had an amazing season. He's been a big part of our offensive success."

The Muskies have been on a roll late in the season, winning six of their last eight games. Sioux City beat Western Conference leader Fargo 3-2 on the road on March 31 before dropping a 4-1 decision to the Force the following night.

On Friday, Sioux City will host a hot Tri-City team, which clinched a playoff spot last weekend. Face off is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.