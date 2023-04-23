SIOUX CITY -- After closing out the regular season at home Saturday night, the Sioux City Musketeers hop on the team bus Sunday afternoon for a nearly four-hour trip to Kearney, Neb.

The Muskies open defense of their Clark Cup championship against Tri-City at the Viaero Center in Kearney Monday night in Game 1 of the three-game playoff series. As the higher seed, the Storm will host all three games on consecutive nights.

"You're looking at the possiblity of playing five games in six days, which is a grueling schedule," Sioux City head coach Jason Kersner said in an interview with the Journal, prior to the Muskies playing Omaha Saturday night in the second of two weekend home games to end the regular season. "But that’s part of the excitement and the fun of the postseaon. It should be hard to win."

Kersner said the Muskies would "love to have a home playoff game because we feel we have the best fan base in the USHL." But the team has embraced its role as "road warriors" to start the postseason.

"You have to be a tough team to be able to go on the road and play a really good team in front of their fan base in adverse conditions and still find a way to win," he said. "It’s a tough challenge and one we're excited about."

The first-round series will be a rematch of last year's USHL Western Conference finals, which saw Sioux City sweep the regular season champions. The Musketeers went on to claim their first Clark Cup in 20 years, beating Madison three-games-to-one in the finals.

This year, Tri-City finished fourth in the conference, 11 points ahead of fifth-place Sioux City, heading into Saturday's regular season finales.

"We're facing a very very good opponent. Since the trade deadline, they're been one of the best teams in the USHL so we know we have our work cut out for us," Kersner said.

The Muskeeters won the regular season series between the two teams, 4-3-1. Sioux City took the last three meetings, sweeping back-to-back games in Kearney, 6-2 and 4-3, March 17-18, and 6-2 at home on April 7.

"It was a relatively even series throughout the regular season, but I don’t think there's any carryover," Kersner said. "It really is a fresh season."

Sioux City lost some key performers off last season's championship squad, but returned captain Grant Slukynsky, assistant captain Dylan Godbout and assistant captain Ben Doran. Kersner said the trio has provided valuable leadership, helping the team jell both on and off the ice as the season progressed.

The Muskies went on a roll at the end of the regular season, climbing in the standings to clinch a playoff berth last weekend. Heading into Saturday's game, Sioux City had won six-of-nine games, including Friday night's 5-3 win over Omaha.

Leading the Musketeers in scoring has been rookie Ryan Commy. With a game left, the forward from Alexandria, Va. ranked fourth in the USHL in goals scored with 33. Commy and Tyler Hotson, acquired in a trade early in the season, were tied for the team lead with 60 points. Hotson's 43 assists were sixth most in the league.

Under the USHL's playoff format, the Musketeers will not get to host a game in the first two rounds.

The top six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs. Fargo earned the top spot in the Western Conference, with Waterloo and Lincoln set to finish second and third, respectively.

The top two seeds in each conference receive byes in the first round, while the #3 and #6 teams and the #4 and #5 seeds meet in best two-out-of-three series, beginning Monday.

The winner of the #3 vs. #6 series will play the #1 seed, while the winner of the #4 vs. #5 series will meet the #2 seed in the conference semifinals, April 28–April 30. The three-game series will be played at the higher seed on three consecutive nights.

The winners of the semifinals matchups will face off in a best-of-five conference final series, May 5-11, with games 1, 2 and 5 at the higher seed and games 3 and 4 at the lower seed.

The Eastern and Western Conference champions will meet for the Clark Cup Final, a best-of-five series, May 13-23.